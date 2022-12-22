Samuel L. Jackson Trends On His 74th Birthday After 'Liking' NSFW Adult Content On Twitter
Samuel L. Jackson trended on Twitter on his birthday — but not for turning 74! The Pulp Fiction actor hilariously caught social media users' attention on Wednesday, December 21, after "liking" a slew of very explicit pornographic videos.
Jackson has since removed the "liked" videos from his feed, but the damage was done. Fans immediately flooded his tag with jokes, screenshots and friendly warnings that the whole world is able to see what tweets and videos he "likes" on Twitter.
"NOOOOOO @SamuelLJackson YOUR LIKES ARE PUBLIC!!!!!" one fan wrote, with another adding, "Samuel L Jackson old freaky a** we can see ur likes."
A third follower pointed out, "Anyone shaming Samuel L. Jackson for his likes: leave the man alone. It isn’t like he didn’t warn anyone," before sharing a video of the Marvel star reading the question, "Does Samuel L. Jackson like anime?"
Jackson gleefully replied in the clip, "Yes, I do. Hentai too," candidly referring to graphic, adult anime content.
And while some were enjoying poking fun at the famed actor for his embarrassing social media faux pas, other Internet users found themselves relieved that was the only reason that the Snakes on a Plane actor was trending on Wednesday morning.
"Yall had me thinking Samuel L Jackson died, turns out he was just caught liking porn," one grateful fan commented. "Let that man be a h*rny old man in peace!"
Other than accidentally sharing his choices in adult videos, Jackson also took to Instagram to re-post several well wishes, selfies and happy birthday messages from fans celebrating his work in beloved Hollywood films.
The 74-year-old got his start in acting for both the stage and screen after graduating from Morehouse College in 1972. The A-lister went on to win roles in memorable classics such as Shaft, Goodfellas, Die Hard with a Vengeance, Jurassic Park, the Star Wars franchise and many more.