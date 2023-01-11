Samuel L. Jackson's Wife Of 42 Years LaTanya Accepts Award On Couple's Behalf After Alleged Fight At Theatre Gala
Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, engaged in an apparent argument before heading into the Theatre Communications Group gala on the night of Monday, January 9.
The event honored the Jacksons for their contributions to live theatre and their efforts to advocate theatre equality for all, except the famed 74-year-old actor exited the venue before it was time to accept.
"LaTanya accepted solo," a source spilled to a news publication of The Fighting Temptations actress, 73, receiving the award without the Pulp Fiction star by her side.
LaTanya and a gala representative attempted to shut down talk of the longtime couple's heated tensions, as they both offered a separate reason for why Samuel had to depart from the event before accepting his honor.
“As the top-billed star of The Piano Lesson, Mr. Jackson is extraordinarily cautious about the risk putting the production in jeopardy by exposing himself to COVID-19. Ms. Jackson accepted on behalf of both she and her husband simply to minimize his risk of exposure," a rep explained to the news outlet. "Mr. Jackson had only ever planned on doing photos and then leaving, as everyone involved with planning the event knew in advance."
LaTanya reportedly mentioned a similar response to the audience during her acceptance speech.
“It was a magical evening, and they helped raise a record haul of more than $300,000 to support TCG’s mission of creating a more just and equitable theater ecology,” the rep concluded, without adding information on the duo's noticeable tiff.
Although both LaTanya and the gala rep ignored the husband and wife's alleged feud, an eyewitness at the event detailed the intense altercation that supposedly took place inside the press room at the Edison Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan.
“They apparently were in a fight when they arrived. They posed for pictures together and then the fight [went on]," the insider dished of the parents-of-one, who share 40-year-old daughter Zoe.
Despite the tiff, an event organizer claimed Samuel's wife of 42 years always planned to receive the award on behalf of the couple's honor by herself.