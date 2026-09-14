Sandra Bullock Recalls Disturbing Audition Experience With 'Pervert' Who Asked Her to 'Drop' Her Pants

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Sandra Bullock opened up about the disturbing audition experiences she faced while trying to break into Hollywood as a young actress. The Miss Congeniality star recalled being asked to "drop" her pants by a man she described as one of the "perverts" she encountered while auditioning in New York.

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Sandra Bullock Recalls Disturbing Audition

Source: MEGA Sandra Bullock recalled being asked to 'drop' her pants during an audition in New York.

Bullock, 62, discussed her early struggles in the entertainment industry during a conversation with close friend Jennifer Aniston for Interview magazine. "You'll get this," she began. "I was in New York, I was a waitress, I was auditioning for every pervert that existed, asking me to drop my pants." Bullock recalled thinking, "Nope, not the role for me," while continuing to audition and "work [her] way up." "Every working actor thinks you will never work again so you just take what you can get and make the most of it," she detailed.

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Sandra Bullock Changed Her Career Direction

Source: MEGA The Oscar winner revealed when she decided to move away from romantic comedies.

As her career progressed, Bullock said she eventually became more deliberate about the projects she wanted to pursue. The actress revealed that the first time she was truly "intentional" about her career came when she decided to "stop right now with the rom-coms." "I was getting so much s--- for them," the star admitted.

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Sandra Bullock Barely Remembers Her Oscar Win

Source: MEGA Sandra Bullock barely remembers the night she won her first Oscar.

Bullock recently admitted that her historic Academy Award victory is somewhat of a blur. The actress looked back on the 2010 Academy Awards during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday, September 10, per People. When Mark Consuelos asked what she remembered most about the night, Bullock replied, "Nothing!" "Well, I had maybe two hours of sleep?" she said. Bullock was secretly caring for her newborn son, Louis Bardo Bullock, at the time. "I was hiding a newborn. No one knew I had Lou, and he had acid reflux, so he slept only every two hours. So I don't remember much of the night," Sandra added.

Sandra Bullock Rushed Home To Her Son

Source: MEGA Sandra Bullock spent her Oscar night caring for her newborn son, Louis.