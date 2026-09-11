Sandra Bullock Says She 'Barely Remembers' Oscar Win Because She Was Caring for Newborn Son

Sandra Bullock reflected on the night she won her first Oscar while caring for newborn son Louis Bullock.

Sandra Bullock can "barely remember" winning her first Oscar, as she was too busy caring for her newborn son, Louis Bardo Bullock.

Per People, Sandra, 62, reflected on the 2010 Academy Awards during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday, September 10.

When Mark Consuelos asked what she remembered most about the evening, the Gravity star kept her answer simple.

"Nothing!" she said.

Mark's question prompted the Practical Magic 2 actress to explain what made the night difficult to recall.

"Well, I had maybe two hours of sleep?" she said

"I was hiding a newborn. No one knew I had Lou, and he had acid reflux, so he slept only every two hours. So I don’t remember much of the night," Sandra added.

She won Best Actress for The Blind Side that year.