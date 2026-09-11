Sandra Bullock Says She 'Barely Remembers' Oscar Win Because She Was Caring for Newborn Son
Sept. 11 2026, Updated 4:09 p.m. ET
Sandra Bullock can "barely remember" winning her first Oscar, as she was too busy caring for her newborn son, Louis Bardo Bullock.
Per People, Sandra, 62, reflected on the 2010 Academy Awards during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday, September 10.
When Mark Consuelos asked what she remembered most about the evening, the Gravity star kept her answer simple.
"Nothing!" she said.
Mark's question prompted the Practical Magic 2 actress to explain what made the night difficult to recall.
"Well, I had maybe two hours of sleep?" she said
"I was hiding a newborn. No one knew I had Lou, and he had acid reflux, so he slept only every two hours. So I don’t remember much of the night," Sandra added.
She won Best Actress for The Blind Side that year.
Sandra Bullock Focused On Her Newborn Son
Sandra's attention remained on getting back to Louis after the ceremony.
"But I do know that I wanted to get home because I wanted to do the feeding, because I knew who was there with him was probably struggling," she said.
Sandra eventually returned home after the ceremony and settled in with her son.
"I was there in the dress, and I couldn’t get out of the dress, so I just sat in the dress with Lou," she recalled.
"[The] Oscar was on the floor and Lou was on my lap," she remembered.
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Sandra reflected on how she experienced the moment once she was home.
"It was the best way to have that night because it was so overwhelming in general," she revealed.
"I think it would have been more overwhelming had I not been so tired. And I just wanted to go home," she added.
Sandra also recalled what happened before she could leave the Oscars.
"I couldn’t leave the Oscars early," she said.
"We went to the afterparty, and then we had to wait to get the little name put on there. And I was like, 'Can we just hurry up the name?' And then we said 'Hi,' and then I took off," Sandra continued.
Motherhood Still Guides Bullock's Choices
At the time, Sandra kept Louis' arrival private before announcing his adoption in April 2010.
She later welcomed daughter Laila Bullock through adoption in 2015.
"If the kids can’t be with me, I’m not going," Sandra said.
"The older they get, the bigger their schedules. And their schedules are more important than me telling a story, period," she added.
On May 10, Mother's Day, she shared a rare throwback photo of Louis and Laila on Instagram.
"To all the mamas, No matter how you came to be, Happy Mother’s Day. We are all bound by this honor of a lifetime," the post's caption read.