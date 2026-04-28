Sandra Bullock Reveals the One Thing She Won't 'Sacrifice' Amid Long-Awaited Career Comeback
April 28 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Sandra Bullock won't trade time with her family, which includes son Louis, 16, and daughter Laila, 12, for a paycheck.
The two-time Oscar winner, 61, reunites with Nicole Kidman for the fantasy Practical Magic 2, in theaters September 11, for the first time since the 1998 original.
Her last film was jungle adventure The Lost City with Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe in 2022.
‘I’m Not Going to Sacrifice My Time with My Kids’
Timing was everything in getting her to commit to the project.
“I made this film at this time because I knew my kids were out of school,” she said at CNBC’s Changemakers Summit April 18, via People. “I’m not going to sacrifice my children’s time — my time — with my kids.”
Not that her presence is always appreciated by her teen and tween, whom she adopted.
"They’d be happy if I was gone," she admitted. "I would not. It’s true. And I do not do my best work if my children are struggling or if they need something and I can’t facilitate it."
‘I’m Raising My Children, Not Anybody Else’
The Speed siren recognizes her privilege.
“I’m raising my children, not anybody else, but I have the luxury of doing that in this business," Bullock said. "So many people don’t. And I understand that grief and that angst when you are at work, going, 'I’m not where I need to be right now. I’m here being performative and doing my job.' But guess what? Women can do it. We can do 15 things at one time and get it done."
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Also at the Changemakers event, Bullock talked about joining Instagram and racking up 4.3 million followers in 24 hours.
“Mostly family,” she yukked.
She joined the social media outlet at the direction of Warner Bros. CEO Pam Abdy. (Warner Bros. is producing the sequel.)
“It didn’t feel like it would ever be my thing," Bullock said. "I do have two kids, so I was like ‘I need to figure this out.’ I’ve been on social media, but quietly to learn — and shop.”
‘I Will Not Be Doing Selfies or Makeup Tutorials’
However, the Virginia native won’t be shilling makeup tutorials and selfies.
“I need to be able to make myself look like an idiot and have fun,” she said. “I will not be doing selfies or makeup tutorials whereas my sister says ‘if you do a makeup tutorial, do not lean out of the filter.’”
In fact, it took three makeup artists to get her ready for this event.
Raising a hand across her face, Bullock confessed, “This is not how I do school drop-off. There’s an ugly bun on my head and some leftovers up here,” motioning to her eyes.