Sandra Bullock Reveals the One Thing She Won't 'Sacrifice' Amid Long-Awaited Career Comeback

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‘I’m Not Going to Sacrifice My Time with My Kids’

Source: MEGA Of her social media presence, Sandra said, 'I’m not a pitbull but I’m like a little terrier.'

Timing was everything in getting her to commit to the project. “I made this film at this time because I knew my kids were out of school,” she said at CNBC’s Changemakers Summit April 18, via People. “I’m not going to sacrifice my children’s time — my time — with my kids.” Not that her presence is always appreciated by her teen and tween, whom she adopted. "They’d be happy if I was gone," she admitted. "I would not. It’s true. And I do not do my best work if my children are struggling or if they need something and I can’t facilitate it."

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‘I’m Raising My Children, Not Anybody Else’

Source: MEGA Sandra, kids Laila and Louis, and her late beau, Bryan Randall, celebrated Mardi Gras in New Orleans in 2019.

The Speed siren recognizes her privilege. “I’m raising my children, not anybody else, but I have the luxury of doing that in this business," Bullock said. "So many people don’t. And I understand that grief and that angst when you are at work, going, 'I’m not where I need to be right now. I’m here being performative and doing my job.' But guess what? Women can do it. We can do 15 things at one time and get it done."

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Source: MEGA Sandra, Louis, Bryan and Laila visited Disneyland together in 2018.

Also at the Changemakers event, Bullock talked about joining Instagram and racking up 4.3 million followers in 24 hours. “Mostly family,” she yukked. She joined the social media outlet at the direction of Warner Bros. CEO Pam Abdy. (Warner Bros. is producing the sequel.) “It didn’t feel like it would ever be my thing," Bullock said. "I do have two kids, so I was like ‘I need to figure this out.’ I’ve been on social media, but quietly to learn — and shop.”

‘I Will Not Be Doing Selfies or Makeup Tutorials’

Source: MEGA Sandra adopted Louis when he was 3.5 months old in 2010.