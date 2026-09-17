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Sara Haines Tearfully Reveals 'Brutal' Reason She Was Absent From 'The View'

Sara Haines
Source: ABC

Sara Haines got emotional on 'The View.'

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Sept. 17 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

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The View co-host Sara Haines revealed the reason she missed a live taping.

The mom-of-three returned to the show on Thursday, September 17, after missing the episode on Wednesday, September 16, and gave a tearful explanation for her absence.

“I wanted to share why I was missing yesterday,” Haines began, visibly getting emotional. “My father-in-law passed away. He’s been in hospice for a week, so we knew it was coming.”

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Sara Haines
Source: @SARAHAINES/INSTAGRAM

Sara Haines revealed the reason she abruptly missed an episode.

The 48-year-old has been married to Max Shifrin since 2014.

She noted that they found out about his father's passing "right before the show yesterday," prompting her to abruptly bow out of the broadcast.

"I think the second that landed, it kind of allowed a load you’re carrying for so long gush out," Haines added tearfully.

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'It's Brutal'

Sara Haines
Source: @SARAHAINES/INSTAGRAM

Sara Haines revealed her husband Max Shifrin's father passed away.

The journalist explained that Shifrin had been away to deal with his father's end-of-life care and had since returned home to mourn with Haines and their children, Alec, 10, Sandra, 8, and Caleb, 7.

"Max has been gone, he hasn’t seen the kids, and now he’s finally back, and we’re pouring love into him," she continued. "It was the most important person in Max’s life."

"I think I learned about this man on my first date because it was Max’s North Star, so it’s the chapter we’re in and we’ll all be part of this club eventually," she concluded. "But, wow, it’s brutal."

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The View
Source: MEGA

Sara Haines' absence was announced by her 'The View' co-hosts the day prior.

Whoopi Goldberg announced Wednesday that Haines would not be joining the show, prompting Joy Behar to clarify that their co-anchor was "not sick."

"You made it sound so interesting I almost didn’t want to ruin it with the truth," Haines told Behar, noting she was hoping to "quell any rumors" surrounding her absence.

"[She] made it sound scandalous," Alyssa Farah Griffin joked of Behar's unscripted addition to the announcement.

Whoopi Goldberg Announces Absence

Whoopi Goldberg
Source: MEGA

Whoopi Goldberg will be stepping away to film a movie produced by the Obamas.

Goldberg also announced this week that she plans to take a leave of absence to film the Netflix movie Women Like Us.

The film will be produced by Barack and Michelle Obama and also stars Vivica A. Fox, Vanessa Williams and Jennifer Lewis.

"It’s about change and getting older and having fun with your friends and people who get you. It’s about finding your people,” Whoopi gushed. “I’m excited to do it. It’ll be fun.”

In the meantime, her seat will be filled by Season 1 co-hosts Star Jones and Debbie Matenopoulos, as well as old hosts Lisa Ling and Sherri Shepherd.

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