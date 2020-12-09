Honesty hour! The View’s Sara Haines opened up about her busy life during a Q&A on Instagram with her fans on Monday, December 7.

One fan asked how she balances being a mom in addition to having a demanding career since she had her three children almost back-to-back. “If by juggle you mean keep them alive, then yes,” she joked.

Haines has three young children — Caleb Joseph, 17 months, Sandra Grace, 2, and Alec Richard, 4 — with her husband, Max Shifrin.

The 43-year-old explained that she had her kids quickly due to her age. “We wanted more, and I was older, so we didn’t have the luxury of time to catch our breath. We just stayed in the chaos,” Haines explained. “Still there …send help.”

IS ‘THE VIEW’ FALLING APART? 10 SCANDALS THAT HAVE PLAGUED TV’S LONG-RUNNING SHOW

However, it sounds like three is enough for the couple as Haines recently hinted on The View that Shifrin was considering a vasectomy.

Haines was always a career-orientated woman, and fans were curious about why she chose motherhood as her social media is largely devoted to her family. “Ask yourself how badly you want it,” Haines told a fan who was thinking about starting a family in her 30s. “I could not accept the life I had inadvertently chosen by always choosing work first. I wanted more.”

Haines also opened up on how she coped with postpartum depression. The blonde beauty said a combination of “therapy & meds” worked, but she “also prioritized raising my heart rate for 20-30 min. a day to maximize my internal happy (not a scientific term) hormones.”

PREGNANT IN A PANDEMIC! CHECK OUT THE CUTEST QUARANTINE BABY BUMPS

That said, she said one of the hardest things about being a mom is constantly critiquing yourself. “The on the job learning curve is brutal,” Haines explained. “While never really knowing how you are doing … and usually feeling like it isn’t good enough.”

In 2017, Haines got candid while speaking to Glamour about how she got married at 37 years old and was expecting her second child when she was 40 years old. She recalled meeting a woman who was pregnant when she was 28 who told Haines not to wait to have children, but it wasn’t a case of Haines not being ready, but because she didn’t have the right partner.

“Looking back, I picked people that weren’t going to be the best partner for me. I don’t think I was the healthiest shopper at the time,” Haines said about her exes, who were incompatible, couldn’t commit or didn’t want children.

TALK SHOW TRAINWRECKS! 25 CELEBS WHO TANKED AS HOSTS

“Max and I always make an effort — and I think this maturity came from getting married later, because I don’t think I would have been this way at 30, but we’re more realistic about what marriage is,” she explained.

As much as Haines wanted kids, she wanted a life partner more. “I thought, I want to meet someone first, and either we’re gonna get there in the window of time to have some babies, or maybe I’ll adopt, or maybe I won’t have kids,” she said. “But I know I want my best friend. That was the part I wasn’t settling on. The kids I didn’t know for sure. And I think I was OK with that. I was like, ‘There are 1,000 ways this can work out.'”