Sarah Ferguson Shades Prince Harry & Meghan Markle For Still Trying To Profit Off Royal Ties: 'You Chose To Leave, Now Go'
After Sarah Ferguson divorced Prince Andrew in 1996, she still made an effort to keep close contact with the royal family — something that can't be said for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they relinquished their roles within the monarchy.
The author hinted at the Sussexes' wishy-washy ways during a new interview, though she didn't identify them by name.
"Well, you can’t have it both ways. You can’t sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out. You’re either in or out," the Duchess of York explained of people needing to decide whether or not they want to stay within The Institution. "But then don’t cry about not being invited to weddings. You chose to leave, now go and live it – and be it."
That being said, Sarah previously insisted she would never "judge" the California-based couple.
Unlike Harry and Meghan, Fergie has also refrained from uttering a bad word about Andrew's relatives, and she even vowed to "always be there" for her ex despite his sexual assault scandal.
"During the last three years, her poor son has been going through such a tumultuous time, and I think [Queen Elizabeth II] was very relieved I could help her with him, so we became even closer, then," she expressed to an outlet earlier this year.
- Lisa Marie Presley's Pal Sarah Ferguson Trying To Mend Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough's Rift, 'Hasn't Taken Sides' In Feud: Source
- Sarah Ferguson Always Felt Embarrassed After Asking 'Terrifying' Prince Philip 'Silly' Questions: 'You Lose All Your Confidence'
- Wild Royals! Sarah Ferguson Recalls She & Princess Diana Were Arrested At Her 1986 Bachelorette Party
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The mother-of-two also boasted over her ability to be financially responsible for Andrew.
"Since he stepped back [from royal duties] he doesn't actually take taxpayers' money. And I'm in a position where I can support him and the rest of the family through my work. And I’m really pleased and proud to do that," she insisted. "All I will say is that for many years now – it started with [her children's book] Budgie the Little Helicopter – I've really pushed to look after my girls and to contribute to the York family life."
The Independent talked to Ferguson.