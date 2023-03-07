OK Magazine
Sarah Ferguson Declares She's 'Proud' To Financially Support Disgraced Ex-Husband Prince Andrew After His Scandal

Source: mega
By:

Mar. 7 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew maintained an untraditional relationship when they divorced in 1996, as they decided to still live together. However, the mom-of-two revealed they don't exactly split expenses — instead, she's been footing his bills ever since his sexual assault case forced him to relinquish his role within the monarchy.

Source: mega

"Since he stepped back [from royal duties] he doesn't actually take taxpayers' money. And I'm in a position where I can support him and the rest of the family through my work," the author, 63, spilled in a new interview. "And I’m really pleased and proud to do that."

"All I will say is that for many years now – it started with Budgie the Little Helicopter – I've really pushed to look after my girls and to contribute to the York family life," she added.

Source: mega

Ferguson is making the press rounds to promote her book A Most Intriguing Lady: A Novel, so unsurprisingly, she's been hounded with questions about her former spouse, who settled out of court after a woman named Virginia Giuffre claimed he sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

The Duke of York denied her accusations but admitted to having a friendship with sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Despite all that, Sarah didn't have anything negative to say about him during her NYC interview at the 92nd Street Y on Monday, March 6.

"I feel that he's... I did... in 1986 I married a very good man. Zip," she reportedly replied when the interviewer asked her about the Duke of York's "difficult few years."

Source: mega
Fergie previously shared that her kindness towards Andrew stemmed from her love for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"During the last three years, her poor son has been going through such a tumultuous time, and I think [Her Majesty] was very relieved I could help her with him, so we became even closer, then," she explained to an outlet, noting the late matriarch "knew" Sarah would "always" look after him.

HELLO! interviewed Ferguson on paying for Prince Andrew, while Daily Mail reported on her quotes from her NYC event.

