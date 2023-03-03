Sarah Ferguson Explains Why She'll 'Always Be There' For Ex-Husband Prince Andrew Despite Sexual Assault Accusations

"During the last three years, her poor son has been going through such a tumultuous time, and I think [Her Majesty] was very relieved I could help her with him, so we became even closer, then," the mom-of-two, 62, shared, noting the queen "knew" Fergie would never abandon Andrew even in the worst of times.

Before the mother-of-four's September 2022 death, "when Andrew went through a hard time, I used to be able to throw it to The Boss," Fergie noted, but since she's no longer alive, the Duchess of York feels she should be the one to look after her former spouse.