Sarah Ferguson Explains Why She'll 'Always Be There' For Ex-Husband Prince Andrew Despite Sexual Assault Accusations
Through thick and thin. Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew ended their 10-year marriage in 1996, but the two remained super close over the years, choosing to still live together to this day.
She even stuck by his side throughout his sexual assault scandal, emphasizing in a new interview that she'll "always be there" for him, especially now that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, has passed.
"During the last three years, her poor son has been going through such a tumultuous time, and I think [Her Majesty] was very relieved I could help her with him, so we became even closer, then," the mom-of-two, 62, shared, noting the queen "knew" Fergie would never abandon Andrew even in the worst of times.
Before the mother-of-four's September 2022 death, "when Andrew went through a hard time, I used to be able to throw it to The Boss," Fergie noted, but since she's no longer alive, the Duchess of York feels she should be the one to look after her former spouse.
As OK! reported, Andrew was sued by a woman named Virginia Giuffre, who claimed he sexually assaulted her when she was 17, though the two were eventually able to settle the case out of court. Andrew, 63, has also been in hot water for his ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The ordeal prompted Andrew to step down from his royal duties and Queen Elizabeth stripped him of his titles and patronages, but an insider said the dad-of-two is now trying to work his way back into the royal family's inner circle.
The source claimed if the Duke of York doesn't get his way, he may threaten to expose the brood's secrets via a salacious tome.
"Andrew has access to information that could prove embarrassing to Charles and, indeed, the whole family," spilled the source. "He’s hell-bent on saving his tattered reputation, and a tell-all book seems like the way to go. If and when it gets published, he’ll be taking down a lot of people — including the head of the British monarchy!"
Daily Mail reported on Fergie's interview, which she gave to The Telegraph.