Prince Andrew Is 'Letting the Royal Lodge Rot' After Refusing to Move Out

OK! previously reported editor Charlotte Griffiths alluded to Andrew wanting Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice to take over the home.

"It's in their interest for him to keep this very grand house because, first of all, Fergie lives there, and second of all, there are some reports that the girls might actually inherit it one day, or inherit their lease over it so they might sort of want it want to keep it in the York family," Griffiths told an outlet.

"She's actually got this relationship with Charles now that's getting better and better and stronger and stronger, so she could be a bit of a mediator," the editor continued.