or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Andrew Is 'Letting the Royal Lodge Rot' After Refusing to Move Out

prince andrew letting royal lodge rot after refusing vacate estate
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was evicted from the Royal Lodge.

By:

Sept. 5 2024, Published 5:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Andrew was asked to leave the Royal Lodge in 2023, but the Duke of York has yet to vacate the mansion.

Years after the disgraced figure's royal career ended, critics continue to wonder if Andrew can afford to maintain the property without a salary.

Article continues below advertisement
prince andrew letting royal lodge rot after refusing vacate estate
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was stripped of his HRH status in 2022.

“He is letting this place — it has 30-odd bedrooms, and he is letting it go to ruin," Megan Markle's ex-friend Lizzy Cundy told GB News. “The conditions attached to the lease are that you have to paint it every five years and so on, he hasn’t done that."

“Even if there is a lease you have, he is not reaching the requirements. Royal Lodge is going to rot," Cundy explained. “If you look from the outside, it’s all chipped. Paint from the bricks is falling off and it costs £400,000 for the year for the upkeep."

Article continues below advertisement
prince andrew letting royal lodge rot after refusing vacate estate
Source: MEGA

Insiders think Prince Andrew can't afford to maintain the Royal Lodge.

Article continues below advertisement

The Royal Lodge was initially constructed in 1662, and the property holds sentimental value for Andrew.

“It’s a lot of money. Andrew is out of favor and it cannot work. He really is in trouble, but he will not leave," Cundy continued.

Article continues below advertisement
prince andrew letting royal lodge rot after refusing vacate estate
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew lives at the Royal Lodge with Sarah Ferguson.

Article continues below advertisement

According to an insider, the Windsors are disagreeing about how King Charles is handling his brother's eviction.

"Charles does look at the current state of his family with deep concern," a source told an outlet. "Everyone, it seems, has issues, whether it be health, financial, legal.

"This situation with Andrew and the Royal Lodge has somewhat divided the family…with Anne, Sophie and Edward all disappointed in how he’s handled it," the insider claimed. "Then there’s the diabolical situation with his two beloved sons."

Article continues below advertisement
prince andrew letting royal lodge rot after refusing vacate estate
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Prince Andrew wants Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice to inherit the Royal Lodge.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew
Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported editor Charlotte Griffiths alluded to Andrew wanting Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice to take over the home.

"It's in their interest for him to keep this very grand house because, first of all, Fergie lives there, and second of all, there are some reports that the girls might actually inherit it one day, or inherit their lease over it so they might sort of want it want to keep it in the York family," Griffiths told an outlet.

"She's actually got this relationship with Charles now that's getting better and better and stronger and stronger, so she could be a bit of a mediator," the editor continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Charles requesting Andrew find a new address, his property agreement spans over seven decades.

“In August 2003, Prince Andrew was granted a 75-year lease from the Crown Estate, encompassing Royal Lodge, several cottages, a chapel lodge, police accommodation and 40 hectares of land," conservative candidate Robin Edwards told GB News. “It is just a lease agreement though, he does not own the property, and it ultimately remains the property of the Crown Estate."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Currently, Charles is battling cancer, and biographer Christopher Andersen predicted the king's health problems shifted his priorities.

"Andrew isn't going anywhere for the time being," Andersen shared. "It's doubtful that King Charles — who, along with his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, is battling cancer — is in the mood for a knockdown drag-out with his brother."

"If and when Andrew does move, it will simply be because he doesn't have the money to heat Royal Lodge or keep the lights on," Andersen stated.

Sources spoke to Women's Day.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.