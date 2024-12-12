Sarah Ferguson Is a 'Real Threat' to the Royal Family as She Could Spill Secrets About Her Ex Prince Andrew

Ferguson and Andrew's divorce was finalized in 1996, but they still have a close relationship. Over the years, the Duchess of York has been honest about her ties to Andrew's family, but she avoids criticizing her in-laws.

"When I met with Her Majesty about it, she asked, 'What do you require, Sarah?' and I said, 'Your friendship,' which I think amazed her because everyone said I would demand a big settlement," Ferguson said when discussing Queen Elizabeth's response to the Yorks' split.

"But I wanted to be able to say, 'Her Majesty is my friend' — not fight her nor have lawyers saying, 'Look, she is greedy,'" Ferguson continued. "I left my marriage knowing I'd have to work."