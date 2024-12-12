or
Sarah Ferguson Is a 'Real Threat' to the Royal Family as She Could Spill Secrets About Her Ex Prince Andrew

Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson continue to live together at the Royal Lodge.

By:

Dec. 12 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson might be the next ex-royal to reveal more details about the family, as Prince Andrew gets pushed further out of the fold.

Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson continues to be a popular public figure despite no longer being a working royal.

"There have long been rumors that Andrew might write a book, and various collaborators have been suggested, but I think it is very unlikely," author Andrew Lownie told an outlet. "Andrew is loyal to the institution and knows it would impact his daughters and their position within the royal family."

"Yes he knows a lot, but I doubt he would ever talk," Lownie noted. "He's told them all to Fergie, and she's the real threat, which is why the family are keen to keep her on [his] side."

Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's divorce was finalized in 1996.

Ferguson and Andrew's divorce was finalized in 1996, but they still have a close relationship. Over the years, the Duchess of York has been honest about her ties to Andrew's family, but she avoids criticizing her in-laws.

"When I met with Her Majesty about it, she asked, 'What do you require, Sarah?' and I said, 'Your friendship,' which I think amazed her because everyone said I would demand a big settlement," Ferguson said when discussing Queen Elizabeth's response to the Yorks' split.

"But I wanted to be able to say, 'Her Majesty is my friend' — not fight her nor have lawyers saying, 'Look, she is greedy,'" Ferguson continued. "I left my marriage knowing I'd have to work."

OK! previously reported a source claimed Sarah is caught in the middle of Andrew's various scandals.

“Sarah has been patiently standing by and trying to play Switzerland between Andrew and his family for so many years now,” a source revealed.

According to the insider, the intense public scrutiny is “really wearing her down."

MORE ON:
Sarah Ferguson

Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson often praises Queen Elizabeth and their friendship.

In 2023, King Charles asked Andrew to leave the Royal Lodge because he hasn't been a working member of the royal family since 2020. However, Andrew still resides at the mansion with Ferguson, but there have been whispers of the duchess planning to move out.

"It's abundantly clear that it would be very difficult for him to keep up the property, which is huge, of course, in the style that the lease demands," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News.

"The problem, however, is how you remove somebody who's absolutely determined to stay," Fitzwilliams added. "And one of the difficulties in all the speculation that's gone on about this is that we simply don't know how much money Andrew has."

Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson is rumored to be looking to move out of the Royal Lodge as King Charles fights to evict Prince Andrew.

Andrew resigned from his role after being accused of assault, but Ferguson continues to defend her ex.

“Andrew is still hyper dependent on her and expects her to take his side in everything, no matter what, which is really asking an awful lot since there’s so much at stake for Sarah," the insider claimed when discussing the Yorks' unique dynamic.

“She still loves Andrew like a brother, but she also needs to think of her own future and the reality is if she gets on the bad side of Charles it could cost her a whole lot," the source admitted

Lownie spoke to Daily Mail.

Ferguson spoke to Harper's Bazaar.

