Sarah Ferguson Made the Royal Family 'Furious' After Planning a Lavish Birthday Party for David and Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper
Sarah Ferguson put the royal family in a compromising position after David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's daughter, Harper, celebrated her sixth birthday at Buckingham Palace.
"There are claims that actually it was Prince Andrew that Becks was all pally with, and that actually Prince Andrew had organized a birthday party for 6-year-old Harper Beckham in Buckingham Palace," Angela Levin alleged on GB News. "Fergie did all that without actually asking for permission."
"The royal family was absolutely furious about that. But they just felt they're now not getting on very well, so it was very difficult," the biographer added. "The royal family was absolutely furious about that. But they just felt they're now not getting on very well, so it was very difficult."
Aside from the now 12-year-old's special day, Levin discussed the Beckhams' ties to Prince Harry in an interview. OK! previously reported Levin talked about the rumored schism between the Duke of Sussex and the British power couple.
"Let me tell you one thing about Victoria, Prince Harry met her just after his mother died," Levin told GB News. "His father had to go to South Africa, and they were with the Spice Girls."
"He met her, and there's pictures of him holding her hand. He said to me when I was interviewing him that it was the best day of his life," she revealed. "And so they invited them to Highgrove. He said to me, 'That was the second best day of my life.'"
In 2018, the soccer champion traveled to Australia as an ambassador for Harry's Invictus Games.
"David Beckham was going to go to the Invictus Games. He was asked by Harry if he would go, and he did. But Harry wouldn't talk to him at all," the biographer alleged.
"He flew all the way to Sydney, but nothing happened," she continued. "But then the Beckhams were accused of leaking material, saying nasty things about the Sussexes, and they got very upset. And that's what made him absolutely furious."
Despite the alleged feud between the Beckhams and the Sussexes, David maintains his friendship with King Charles.
"And David's moved very close to Highgrove, where the King lives, so it's very easy to talk about. But also he's been looking for somebody who would be help running his charity, the King's Charity," she explained. "And he's a working man who actually has come up from the bottom and actually done it all himself."
"Beckham would be marvelous at helping these people, doing all that," she concluded.