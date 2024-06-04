Sarah Ferguson Made the Royal Family 'Furious' After Planning a Lavish Birthday Party for David and Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper

Aside from the now 12-year-old's special day, Levin discussed the Beckhams' ties to Prince Harry in an interview. OK! previously reported Levin talked about the rumored schism between the Duke of Sussex and the British power couple.

"Let me tell you one thing about Victoria, Prince Harry met her just after his mother died," Levin told GB News. "His father had to go to South Africa, and they were with the Spice Girls."

"He met her, and there's pictures of him holding her hand. He said to me when I was interviewing him that it was the best day of his life," she revealed. "And so they invited them to Highgrove. He said to me, 'That was the second best day of my life.'"