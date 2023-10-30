David Beckham Set to Meet With King Charles After Rumored Fallout With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
David Beckham is expected to attend a dinner with King Charles — amid the soccer star's alleged feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
His Majesty might discuss Beckham becoming an ambassador for the Prince's Foundation, but the former Manchester United player's connection to Harry could be a conflict of interest.
David and his wife, Victoria Beckham, were some of the celebrity guests who attended the Sussexes' nuptials, but according to sources, the foursome stopped speaking after Meghan reportedly accused the power couple of leaking stories to the press.
"Any making-up now is so unlikely," a source told an outlet.
A separate insider revealed Harry and David attempted to resolve things, but their bond has yet to recover.
"Harry was very polite, but obviously it was a pretty awkward exchange and David was mortified," the source told a publication.
"Inexplicably, [Meghan] feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it," they added.
The source reminded the publication of Harry's history of safeguarding Meghan.
"Harry is very protective of Meghan and decided to deal with the matter head-on, by directly contacting his good pal, David," they explained. "He quickly put Harry right, and the two men agreed to move on — but it certainly made things awkward for a while."
The Royal Observer reported in August that Meghan's former pal Lizzie Cundy accused the Duchess of Sussex of "manipulating" her spouse into believing the Beckhams were behind the negative press surrounding them.
"Meghan is saying that Victoria leaked stories," Cundy shared in an interview. "The second time I saw Meghan, Victoria was at the event and I've never seen anyone squeal quite like it, Meghan was so thrilled with excited to see Victoria Beckham. She went 'Oh my God, that's Victoria Beckham!'"
"It was crazy, I thought 'You've got to calm down and be cool.' Now Harry has apparently listened to Meghan claiming Victoria has done stories saying where Meghan was going to go," Cundy shared. "There were places Victoria told Meghan to go to when she came to London and they started appearing in the press."
Cundy speculated that someone of Victoria's social stature wouldn't benefit from being a royal mole.
"This isn't the case, I was the one who knew Meghan before Harry and I saw the reaction to Victoria. She was a proper big fan, she let that show – Victoria doesn't need to leak stories, she doesn't need to do that," the television personality said. "If anything, Victoria and David are real family people, they don't like the way Meghan has trashed the royal family and her own father."
"I think Victoria and David have slowly tiptoed away like the other friends, many friends who went to the wedding have tiptoed away from Meghan," she added. "These are real big family people, there's no way Victoria would've leaked stories."
