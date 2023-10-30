David Beckham Set to Meet With King Charles After Rumored Fallout With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Royal Observer reported in August that Meghan's former pal Lizzie Cundy accused the Duchess of Sussex of "manipulating" her spouse into believing the Beckhams were behind the negative press surrounding them.

"Meghan is saying that Victoria leaked stories," Cundy shared in an interview. "The second time I saw Meghan, Victoria was at the event and I've never seen anyone squeal quite like it, Meghan was so thrilled with excited to see Victoria Beckham. She went 'Oh my God, that's Victoria Beckham!'"

"It was crazy, I thought 'You've got to calm down and be cool.' Now Harry has apparently listened to Meghan claiming Victoria has done stories saying where Meghan was going to go," Cundy shared. "There were places Victoria told Meghan to go to when she came to London and they started appearing in the press."