or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince Andrew
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

'Entitled' Prince Andrew 'Felt Having S-- With Me Was His Birthright,' Virginia Giuffre Claims in Posthumous Memoir

Photo of Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre claimed Jeffrey Epstein paid her $15,000 to 'service' Prince Andrew at age 17.

Profile Image

Oct. 16 2025, Published 9:44 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew allegedly thought his royal status made him deserving of intimacy with a then-17-year-old Virginia Giuffre in 2001.

The late trafficking accuser has come forward with several bombshell claims against the estranged royal in her upcoming posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice — hitting shelves months after her tragic death by suicide in April.

In her tell-all book, which officially releases on Tuesday, October 21, Giuffre claimed "entitled" Prince Andrew "believed having s-- with me was his birthright."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir hits shelves on Tuesday, October 21.
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir hits shelves on Tuesday, October 21.

Giuffre detailed being introduced to Prince Andrew by Ghislaine Maxwell in March 2001 while staying at the home of Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator near Hyde Park in London.

"Maxwell woke me up that morning by announcing in a sing-songy voice: 'Get out of bed, sleepyhead!' It was going to be a special day, she said. Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince!" an excerpt of the memoir reads.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew Guessed Virginia Giuffre's Age Because His Daughters Were 'Just a Little Younger'

Image of Prince Andrew denied Virginia Giuffre's allegations in a disastrous 2019 interview.
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew denied Virginia Giuffre's allegations in a disastrous 2019 interview.

Upon meeting Andrew, Giuffre said the Duke of York correctly guessed that she was 17 years old while informing her, "My daughters are just a little younger than you."

While Giuffre was born in 1983, Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, were born in 1988 and 1990, respectively.

It was during this moment that Giuffre and Andrew snapped an infamous photo now seen around the world, which featured King Charles' younger brother smiling with his arm around the then-teenage trafficking victim as Maxwell hovered in the background.

Prince Andrew previously claimed the image was doctored and denied all accusations made by Giuffre, though his allegations have never been verified.

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Paid Virginia Giuffre $15,000 to 'Service' Prince Andrew

Image of Virginia Giuffre claimed Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein recruited her from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago spa.
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre claimed Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein recruited her from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago spa.

While speaking about the prince in her memoir, Giuffre also detailed a night she visited a club with Andrew, describing him as "sort of a bumbling dancer, and I remember he sweated profusely."

During a disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview, however, Andrew insisted Giuffre's memory was false as he supposedly suffers from a condition that doesn't allow him to sweat.

Upon returning home from the night of partying, Giuffre claimed she ran Andrew a bath before the pair had intercourse.

"He was friendly enough, but still entitled — as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright," she penned. "In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour."

After the encounter, Epstein paid Giuffre $15,000 for "servicing the man the tabloids called 'Randy Andy.'"

Image of Virginia Giuffre died by suicide in April.
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre died by suicide in April.

Elsewhere in her book, Giuffre recalled two other times she allegedly was intimate with Andrew — including in New York one month after the evening in London and during a trip to Epstein's private island at some point around when she turned 18.

The sexual encounter that took place in the U.S. Virgin Islands allegedly involved "approximately eight other young girls" who "appeared to be under the age of 18."

While Andrew vehemently denied ever sleeping with Giuffre, he settled her civil sexual assault lawsuit against him outside of court in 2022.

"I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," the prince claimed during his 2019 interview.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.