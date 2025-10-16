'Entitled' Prince Andrew 'Felt Having S-- With Me Was His Birthright,' Virginia Giuffre Claims in Posthumous Memoir

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir hits shelves on Tuesday, October 21.

Giuffre detailed being introduced to Prince Andrew by Ghislaine Maxwell in March 2001 while staying at the home of Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator near Hyde Park in London. "Maxwell woke me up that morning by announcing in a sing-songy voice: 'Get out of bed, sleepyhead!' It was going to be a special day, she said. Just like Cinderella, I was going to meet a handsome prince!" an excerpt of the memoir reads.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew Guessed Virginia Giuffre's Age Because His Daughters Were 'Just a Little Younger'

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew denied Virginia Giuffre's allegations in a disastrous 2019 interview.

Upon meeting Andrew, Giuffre said the Duke of York correctly guessed that she was 17 years old while informing her, "My daughters are just a little younger than you." While Giuffre was born in 1983, Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, were born in 1988 and 1990, respectively. It was during this moment that Giuffre and Andrew snapped an infamous photo now seen around the world, which featured King Charles' younger brother smiling with his arm around the then-teenage trafficking victim as Maxwell hovered in the background. Prince Andrew previously claimed the image was doctored and denied all accusations made by Giuffre, though his allegations have never been verified.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Paid Virginia Giuffre $15,000 to 'Service' Prince Andrew

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre claimed Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein recruited her from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago spa.

While speaking about the prince in her memoir, Giuffre also detailed a night she visited a club with Andrew, describing him as "sort of a bumbling dancer, and I remember he sweated profusely." During a disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview, however, Andrew insisted Giuffre's memory was false as he supposedly suffers from a condition that doesn't allow him to sweat. Upon returning home from the night of partying, Giuffre claimed she ran Andrew a bath before the pair had intercourse. "He was friendly enough, but still entitled — as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright," she penned. "In my memory, the whole thing lasted less than half an hour." After the encounter, Epstein paid Giuffre $15,000 for "servicing the man the tabloids called 'Randy Andy.'"

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre died by suicide in April.