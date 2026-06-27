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Sarah Ferguson Visited Jeffrey Epstein in Palm Beach Twice After Disgraced Financier's 2008 Child Solicitation Conviction: Report

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Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson reportedly visited pal Jeffrey Epstein twice at his Palm Beach office in 2009 while he was serving a 13-month jail sentence.

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June 27 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

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Sarah Ferguson reportedly visited friend and disgraced businessman Jeffrey Epstein at his Palm Beach, Fl., office in 2009 while he was serving his 13-month sentence for child solicitation.

Epstein was convicted in 2008 for soliciting a person under the age of 18 for prostitution and was granted a work release where he was able to spend time in both jail and at his place of business.

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Sarah 'the Red Head' Ferguson Corresponded Many Times With Jeffrey Epstein Over the Years

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image of Fergie
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein's emails were recently uncovered.

According to The Telegraph, emails between the ex-Duchess of York, 66, and the dead s-- offender sent in 2009 uncovered her visits.

She called him her "dear spectacular and special friend Jeffrey," in one message, with another memo having her sign-off: "Love Sarah The red Head.!!."

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image of Fergie
Source: MEGA

Both Sarah Ferguson and the former Prince Andrew were friends with Jeffrey Epstein.

Ferguson asked Epstein in one note when she could come over to the office for a "quick cup of tea" so she could give him some documents for her Mother's Army charity organization.

Another email showed Ferguson trying to arrange another meeting with him a week later, however, the plans apparently "fell through."

In a different email, the children's book author allegedly wanted to see him again in May 2009, with Epstein's driver picking her up from the airport and bringing her to the Florida office.

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The DOJ Released the Epstein Files Earlier This Year

image of epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died in August 2019.

"Can your brilliant Yanoush pick me up, bring me to you, The Great one!!," the ex-royal allegedly wrote. "And then take me to Miami!??? Please with roses on top!"

Ferguson and Epstein exchanged many emails over the years, with the DOJ dropping several of them as part of their release of the pedophile's files earlier this year.

In a 2010 note, she reportedly begged Epstein for a job at one of his mansions because she was having financial issues.

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Stripped of His Royal Titles Last Year

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was kicked out of the Royal Lodge last year.

“But why I don’t understand, don’t you just get me to be your House Assistant. I am the most capable and desperately need the money," the message read.

“Please Jeffrey think about it," she pleaded. "Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for," Ferguson gushed in a different email from 2009.

"You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me," she went on.

The former Weight Watchers spokesperson and her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's ties to Epstein have caused major damage to both their reputations. The former Prince Andrew, 66, was stripped of his royal titles last year, and was also evicted alongside Ferguson from their Royal Lodge home they shared by King Charles.

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