Sarah Ferguson Visited Jeffrey Epstein in Palm Beach Twice After Disgraced Financier's 2008 Child Solicitation Conviction: Report

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Sarah Ferguson reportedly visited friend and disgraced businessman Jeffrey Epstein at his Palm Beach, Fl., office in 2009 while he was serving his 13-month sentence for child solicitation. Epstein was convicted in 2008 for soliciting a person under the age of 18 for prostitution and was granted a work release where he was able to spend time in both jail and at his place of business.

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Sarah 'the Red Head' Ferguson Corresponded Many Times With Jeffrey Epstein Over the Years

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein's emails were recently uncovered.

According to The Telegraph, emails between the ex-Duchess of York, 66, and the dead s-- offender sent in 2009 uncovered her visits. She called him her "dear spectacular and special friend Jeffrey," in one message, with another memo having her sign-off: "Love Sarah The red Head.!!."

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Source: MEGA Both Sarah Ferguson and the former Prince Andrew were friends with Jeffrey Epstein.

Ferguson asked Epstein in one note when she could come over to the office for a "quick cup of tea" so she could give him some documents for her Mother's Army charity organization. Another email showed Ferguson trying to arrange another meeting with him a week later, however, the plans apparently "fell through." In a different email, the children's book author allegedly wanted to see him again in May 2009, with Epstein's driver picking her up from the airport and bringing her to the Florida office.

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The DOJ Released the Epstein Files Earlier This Year

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died in August 2019.

"Can your brilliant Yanoush pick me up, bring me to you, The Great one!!," the ex-royal allegedly wrote. "And then take me to Miami!??? Please with roses on top!" Ferguson and Epstein exchanged many emails over the years, with the DOJ dropping several of them as part of their release of the pedophile's files earlier this year. In a 2010 note, she reportedly begged Epstein for a job at one of his mansions because she was having financial issues.

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Stripped of His Royal Titles Last Year

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was kicked out of the Royal Lodge last year.