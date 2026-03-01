The Flirty Email That Shows How Sarah Ferguson 'Acted Like a Pimp' for Pal Jeffrey Epstein

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson reportedly sent Epstein a message on September 17, 2009.

The message came after Ferguson had taken her two daughters to visit Epstein following his conviction. Other correspondence shows her inviting him to Royal Lodge in Windsor on August 30, 2010, writing: "Can you come down to Royal Lodge on Sept 1st.. Wednesday..?" Documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice also indicate Epstein maintained contact with Andrew after the prince claimed he had cut ties, including a December 7, 2010 email from Epstein stating: "Will be with PA at 1200 at Royal Lodge (Windsor.)"

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson reportedly took her daughters to see Jeffrey Epstein.

A source familiar with the documents said: "The language of that 2009 email is astonishing. It reads less like a casual joke and more like someone attempting to ingratiate themselves with a man who had already been convicted of s--crimes. That is why people are describing it in stark terms – that she was basically acting as a pimp for Epstein." The insider continued: "For Ferguson to be communicating in that way – and to be inviting him into the royal residence – demonstrates an extraordinary lapse in judgment. It suggests a level of comfort that is also deeply troubling in hindsight." Correspondence also reveals Ferguson discussing financial strain, with references in the Epstein files to possible assistance for her connected to a "wealth Fund idea with China." Epstein appeared to offer business advice to both Ferguson and Andrew on several occasions.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, in March 2015, Epstein messaged U.K. politician Lord Peter Mandelson, writing: "I guess you were right that my association/friendship with Andrew would come to no good deed." Another source said: "What stands out is how transactional the exchanges appear. There is talk of money, introductions and opportunities. It paints a picture of a relationship that went beyond casual acquaintance." A royal commentator said: "The cumulative effect of these emails is corrosive. Even if some messages were intended flippantly, the context makes them indefensible. The optics are damaging not only for those directly involved but for the wider institution."

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is reportedly in hiding after ex-Prince Andrew was arrested.