The Flirty Email That Shows How Sarah Ferguson 'Acted Like a Pimp' for Pal Jeffrey Epstein
March 1 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Sarah Ferguson is facing renewed scrutiny after newly examined emails revealed a startlingly familiar tone in her correspondence with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein – including one message critics tell us reads as though she was "acting like a pimp" for the pedophile.
Ferguson, 66, the former wife of ex-Prince Andrew and Duke of York Andrew Windsor, also 66, appears to have sent Epstein a message on September 17, 2009, shortly after his release from prison and while he was under house arrest for s-- offenses.
The email, sent to Epstein's private address, read: "You can marry her too. She is single and a great body. Ok well marry me and then we will employ her."
The message came after Ferguson had taken her two daughters to visit Epstein following his conviction.
Other correspondence shows her inviting him to Royal Lodge in Windsor on August 30, 2010, writing: "Can you come down to Royal Lodge on Sept 1st.. Wednesday..?"
Documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice also indicate Epstein maintained contact with Andrew after the prince claimed he had cut ties, including a December 7, 2010 email from Epstein stating: "Will be with PA at 1200 at Royal Lodge (Windsor.)"
A source familiar with the documents said: "The language of that 2009 email is astonishing. It reads less like a casual joke and more like someone attempting to ingratiate themselves with a man who had already been convicted of s--crimes. That is why people are describing it in stark terms – that she was basically acting as a pimp for Epstein."
The insider continued: "For Ferguson to be communicating in that way – and to be inviting him into the royal residence – demonstrates an extraordinary lapse in judgment. It suggests a level of comfort that is also deeply troubling in hindsight."
Correspondence also reveals Ferguson discussing financial strain, with references in the Epstein files to possible assistance for her connected to a "wealth Fund idea with China." Epstein appeared to offer business advice to both Ferguson and Andrew on several occasions.
- Sarah Ferguson Is 'Terrified' of Her Ex-Personal Assistant Who Knows All Her 'Dirty' Little Secrets, Jeffrey Epstein Emails Claim
- Sarah Ferguson Scandal Erupts as Royal Is Dropped by Children's Charity After Jeffrey Epstein Email Exposed
- Prince Andrew Allegedly Told Jeffrey Epstein 'We'll Play Some More Soon' in Newly Exposed 2011 Emails
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meanwhile, in March 2015, Epstein messaged U.K. politician Lord Peter Mandelson, writing: "I guess you were right that my association/friendship with Andrew would come to no good deed."
Another source said: "What stands out is how transactional the exchanges appear. There is talk of money, introductions and opportunities. It paints a picture of a relationship that went beyond casual acquaintance."
A royal commentator said: "The cumulative effect of these emails is corrosive. Even if some messages were intended flippantly, the context makes them indefensible. The optics are damaging not only for those directly involved but for the wider institution."
Fresh disclosures from U.S. authorities also include a photograph of Andrew posing on all fours over an unnamed woman.
Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein or to allegations made by one of the pedophile's s-- trafficking victims Virginia Giuffre.
Ferguson has not publicly commented on the newly highlighted correspondence and is believed to be in hiding since Andrew's arrest in February.
He has now been released "under investigation" after being arrested for alleged misconduct in public office for apparently sharing sensitive information with Epstein during his time as Britain's trade envoy.
Andrew has repeatedly denied all allegations of wrongdoing.
He was photographed looking pale and shell-shocked as he was driven back from his 12-hour grilling by U.K. cops last week after they swooped on him and his properties in a morning raid on his 66th birthday.