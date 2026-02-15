Sarah Ferguson Begged Jeffrey Epstein for a Job at His House as She 'Desperately Needed the Money'

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson was so distressed over her money woes that she reportedly asked Jeffrey Epstein for a job. In an email dated May 16, 2010, the DOJ recently released, the ex-Duchess of York, 66, asked the dead pedophile for work at one of his homes.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson Wanted to Work as Jeffrey Epstein's House Assistant

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein had many email exchanges over the years.

“But why I don’t understand, don’t you just get me to be your House Assistant,” she wrote to Epstein. “I am the most capable and desperately need the money." “Please Jeffrey think about it," Ferguson pleaded. The email exchange went down just months after the s-- trafficker served 13 months in jail for procuring a child for prostitution in Florida.

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Are No Longer Official Members of the Royal Family

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson was so desperate for money that she asked the pedophile for a job.

The Department of Justice released millions of Epstein files late last month, and many messages between the pedophile and Ferguson were revealed. Both the children's book author and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, have ties to Epstein and had their royal titles yanked away because of it. In another March 2010 conversation, Epstein asked Ferguson if she would visit him soon in New York City.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Ex-Duchess of York Once Emailed Jeffrey Epstein About Her Daughter Princess Eugenie

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson made a crude commenta about Princess Eugenie in a message to Jeffrey Epstein.

“Not sure yet,” Ferguson replied, noting how she was held up by her daughter Princess Eugenie. “Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!” Eugenie was just 19 at the time and was spending time with her then-boyfriend Jack Brooksbank on a holiday. In a separate email, the Weight Watchers spokeswoman jokingly asked the s-- offender to tie the knot with her. “You are a legend,” Ferguson wrote. “I really don’t have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx. I am at your services. Just marry me.”

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and the former Prince Andrew were married from 1986 until 1996.