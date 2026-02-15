or
Sarah Ferguson Begged Jeffrey Epstein for a Job at His House as She 'Desperately Needed the Money'

image split of Jeffrey Epstein and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson begged Jeffrey Epstein for a job as she was in dire need of cash, newly released emails reveal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 15 2026, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson was so distressed over her money woes that she reportedly asked Jeffrey Epstein for a job.

In an email dated May 16, 2010, the DOJ recently released, the ex-Duchess of York, 66, asked the dead pedophile for work at one of his homes.

Sarah Ferguson Wanted to Work as Jeffrey Epstein's House Assistant

image of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and Jeffrey Epstein had many email exchanges over the years.

“But why I don’t understand, don’t you just get me to be your House Assistant,” she wrote to Epstein. “I am the most capable and desperately need the money."

“Please Jeffrey think about it," Ferguson pleaded. The email exchange went down just months after the s-- trafficker served 13 months in jail for procuring a child for prostitution in Florida.

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Are No Longer Official Members of the Royal Family

image of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson was so desperate for money that she asked the pedophile for a job.

The Department of Justice released millions of Epstein files late last month, and many messages between the pedophile and Ferguson were revealed.

Both the children's book author and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, have ties to Epstein and had their royal titles yanked away because of it.

In another March 2010 conversation, Epstein asked Ferguson if she would visit him soon in New York City.

The Ex-Duchess of York Once Emailed Jeffrey Epstein About Her Daughter Princess Eugenie

image of princesses beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson made a crude commenta about Princess Eugenie in a message to Jeffrey Epstein.

“Not sure yet,” Ferguson replied, noting how she was held up by her daughter Princess Eugenie. “Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!”

Eugenie was just 19 at the time and was spending time with her then-boyfriend Jack Brooksbank on a holiday.

In a separate email, the Weight Watchers spokeswoman jokingly asked the s-- offender to tie the knot with her. “You are a legend,” Ferguson wrote. “I really don’t have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx. I am at your services. Just marry me.”

image of Sarah Ferguson and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and the former Prince Andrew were married from 1986 until 1996.

One message dated August 3, 2009, had the ex-royal showing her gratitude toward Epstein after he allegedly helped her score a brand deal at an undisclosed company.

"In just one week, after your lunch, it seems the energy has lifted. I have never been more touched by a friend's kindness than your compliment to me infront of my girls. Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for,” she lovingly wrote.

The former Prince Andrew, 65, and Ferguson were also forced to move out of their Royal Lodge home last year by King Charles as a result of their Epstein connection.

The ex-couple lived together at the Windsor property since 2008 despite divorcing in 1996. While Andrew moved to The Firm's Sandringham Estate earlier this month, Ferguson is still looking for a more permanent place to reside.

