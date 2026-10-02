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Sarah Jane Nader Goes Topless in Paris Hotel Room: Photo

sarah jane nader goes topless paris hotel room
Source: MEGA; @SARAHJANENADER/INSTAGRAM

Sarah Jane Nader turned heads on Instagram, sharing a risque topless photo from her Paris hotel.

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Oct. 2 2026, Published 7:16 a.m. ET

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Sarah Jane Nader gave her followers a glimpse into her Paris getaway with a daring photo from her hotel room.

In the snap, Nader stood in front of a large window overlooking the city with her back to the camera. Wearing only white underwear, she stretched her arms, going topless toward the open window as she took in the view.

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image of Sarah Jane Nader shared a daring photo from her Paris hotel room while enjoying a getaway.
Source: @SARAHJANENADER/INSTAGRAM

Sarah Jane Nader shared a daring photo from her Paris hotel room while enjoying a getaway.

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The intimate shot featured Parisian buildings and balconies in the background, giving the photo a scenic city backdrop.

Nader also shared a more laid-back mirror selfie from the hotel, as she wore an oversized black leather jacket with a baseball cap while holding her phone.

One of the photos also showed that she was traveling with her sister Brooks Nader.

She kept the caption simple, writing, “Pariii.”

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Source: @SARAHJANENADER/INSTAGRAM
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Sarah Jane’s 'Dancing With the Stars' Exit

image of The model also posted a mirror selfie and a glimpse of her trip with her sister Brooks Nader.
Source: @SARAHJANENADER/INSTAGRAM

The model also posted a mirror selfie and a glimpse of her trip with her sister Brooks Nader.

The Paris getaway comes after Sarah Jane addressed her early exit from Dancing With the Stars.

On the second night of the competition, the women took the stage, but Sarah Jane and her pro partner, Hailey Bills, were eliminated after performing Avril Lavigne’s “Sk8er Boi.”

The pair received a 14 out of 30 for their routine.

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‘I Wanted Us to Go Far’

image of Sarah Jane Nader’s Paris escape comes after she and Hailey Bills were eliminated from ‘Dancing With the Stars.’
Source: MEGA

Sarah Jane Nader’s Paris escape comes after she and Hailey Bills were eliminated from ‘Dancing With the Stars.’

After the show, Sarah Jane opened up about the experience while speaking with Robert Irwin at the after-party.

“We’re obviously sad that we got eliminated,” Sarah Jane said. “I wanted us to go far because we had so many ideas and costumes and all the fun things, but we had so much fun out there, and this whole experience has been a month long, and it’s been one of the best experiences of my career, so I’m honored that we got to do it, and that I got to do it with Hailey and we got to do it on such a huge platform.”

She also explained why being part of the series meant so much to her.

“As much as I am competitive, I was a huge fan of Dancing With the Stars growing up, and I never ever saw queer people on my screen, whether it was scripted TV or unscripted, so being that for my younger self and young girls in Louisiana or young boys in whatever state, I think it’s just so important. And I was so honored and blown away that I got the opportunity to do this,” the brunette babe added.

Sarah Jane Praised Her Partnership With Hailey Bills

image of Sarah Jane Nader said the reality competition was one of the best experiences of her career despite her early exit.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Jane Nader said the reality competition was one of the best experiences of her career despite her early exit.

The Love Thy Nader alum also reflected on working alongside Hailey throughout the competition.

She spoke warmly about her professional partner and what the experience meant to her.

“I so admire her as a dancer and a person, and I got everything I hoped out of this experience. I wish it was longer, but I’m honestly just grateful that it happened,” Sarah Jane gushed.

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