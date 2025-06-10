Sarah Jessica Parker Recalls Her and 'Lovely' Alanis Morissette's Kissing Scene on 'SATC': 'It Was Pleasant'

While Sarah Jessica Parker's character on Sex and the City romanced countless men, a lesser talked about smooch is the one she shared with guest star Alanis Morissette on Season 3 in 2000.

Parker touched on the scene during the Monday, June 9, episode of "The Howard Stern Show."

"You played spin the bottle with Alanis Morissette on Sex and the City. Was that not a big deal? It would be a big deal to me," Howard Stern asked after SJP admitted she need him to spark her memory on the storyline.