Sarah Jessica Parker Recalls Her and 'Lovely' Alanis Morissette's Kissing Scene on 'SATC': 'It Was Pleasant'
While Sarah Jessica Parker's character on Sex and the City romanced countless men, a lesser talked about smooch is the one she shared with guest star Alanis Morissette on Season 3 in 2000.
Parker touched on the scene during the Monday, June 9, episode of "The Howard Stern Show."
"You played spin the bottle with Alanis Morissette on Sex and the City. Was that not a big deal? It would be a big deal to me," Howard Stern asked after SJP admitted she need him to spark her memory on the storyline.
Sarah Jessica Parker Kissed Alanis Morisette on 'SATC'
"It was a big deal. I do remember that," Parker replied. "I don't remember a lot, but I remember that for a variety of reasons. I remember where we shot it. I remember what I was wearing, and most importantly and least surprising, it was just a huge deal that she agreed to do the show."
"And I do recall kissing her — it was very pleasant. It was very professional. We were both treating it as contractual obligation," the Emmy winner continued. "It was very nice. I don't recall feeling uncomfortable, I don't recall feeling embarrassed or self-conscious. She was lovely, she was all in. I have no feelings other than easy, buoyant..."
SJP Admits She Probably Never Watched the Episode
Parker admitted she doesn't remember the details of the scene, as it's "very possible I never saw it."
"I know you said this before, that you rarely watch things you're in," Stern noted. "Is it superstition? Is it you being humble?"
"It's probably more vain than that," the mom-of-three spilled. I don't like to look at myself. I don't like to watch my work."
Sarah Jessica Parker Almost Dropped Out of the Series
While the hit HBO series went on for six seasons, sparked two movies and launched the spinoff series And Just Like That — which is currently airing its third season — Parker recently admitted she nearly pulled out of the gig after shooting the pilot.
While on costar Kristin Davis' "Are You a Charlotte?" podcast, the footwear designer confessed, "when the show was picked up, I panicked. I was like, I can't be on a TV show. I don't think I'm suited for that life."
"It's very hard to explain. It also kind of depressed me," the Divorce alum said. "I think that it was the idea of doing the same thing over and over and over again. And I think I'd always been lucky that I got to be in a television series, and then it was over. I met great people, had a great experience, worked with great actors, great directors, thought the stories were interesting, wanted to do the shows, and they had shorter lives, maybe one or two seasons. And then I moved on."
"I talked to my agents and I said, ‘Hey, can you get me out of this?’" Parker recalled.
Since HBO was an "unknown species" at the time, they told her, "Do it for a year, and if you don't want to do it anymore, we won't do it."
In the end, "it went from being this oppressive idea to endless possibilities," the actress gushed.