Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Awkward Response to Lauren Sánchez's 'Vogue' Cover: Watch

"Um," was all the actress managed to utter as she raised her eyebrows and shrugged with her hands in the air.

"I...I...I...I mean," she stuttered. "Why shouldn’t she? I was fortunate enough. Why shouldn’t she as well have that opportunity?"

Sánchez wore a long-sleeved, mermaid-style Dolce & Gabbana gown for her luxurious $50 million wedding to Jeff Bezos in Italy.

"It went from 'I want a simple, s--- modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment and where I am right now,'" she told Vogue of the elegant design, which former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour reportedly helped her choose.