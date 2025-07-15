Sarah Jessica Parker Gives Awkward Response to Lauren Sánchez's 'Vogue' Cover: Watch
Sarah Jessica Parker did not seem pleased with Lauren Sánchez's Vogue cover.
During the Sunday, July 13, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the S-- and the City alum, 60, stumbled over her words when asked about the bridal photo.
"Um," was all the actress managed to utter as she raised her eyebrows and shrugged with her hands in the air.
"I...I...I...I mean," she stuttered. "Why shouldn’t she? I was fortunate enough. Why shouldn’t she as well have that opportunity?"
Sánchez wore a long-sleeved, mermaid-style Dolce & Gabbana gown for her luxurious $50 million wedding to Jeff Bezos in Italy.
"It went from 'I want a simple, s--- modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment and where I am right now,'" she told Vogue of the elegant design, which former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour reportedly helped her choose.
Mariah Carey Addresses Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding
Parker is not the only celebrity who dissed the married couple's Venice festivities. On Monday, July 7, paparazzi asked Mariah Carey what she thought of the wedding, to which she replied, "I wasn’t there." The photographer pressed her to address whether or not she was invited.
"Oh, don’t turn this into that!" she laughed.
Kelly Ripa Subtly Disses the Newlyweds
Kelly Ripa also shaded the newlyweds when reflecting on a vacation in Italy.
"We’re the Americans not in Venice. We were on the other side. We missed all that. We were in Puglia," she quipped during the Monday, June 30, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.
Jenna Bush Hager Roasted Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's 'Very Public' Festivities
Fellow talk show host Jenna Bush Hager more specifically called out the couple for bringing media into their celebration.
"I think it's really interesting because it's very public, everybody's talking about it," she said. "It's really public, there's protests in Venice, which I personally would hate."
Bush Hager married her husband, Henry Hager, in a smaller, more intimate ceremony in 2008.
"When I got married a long time ago I was like so worried about people finding out about where I was getting married," she explained. "We did it in my parent's backyard in Crawford, Texas, where nobody could be except for the people we loved."
The mom-of-three directed guests to stay overnight in a neighboring town to avoid drawing attention to the festivities — the opposite of what Lauren and Jeff chose to do.
"I feel a little badly, although it seems they wanted that," she concluded.