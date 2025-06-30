Kelly Ripa Shades Jeff Bezos' Venice Wedding After Lavish Italian Vacation With Mark Consuelos: 'We Missed All That'

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have just returned from a fancy vacation to Italy — but no, they were not at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's billionaire wedding weekend.

During the Monday, June 30, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the famed co-hosts and couple welcomed back fans while sharing highlights of their European trip after taking a brief break from recording their beloved talk show over the past two weeks.

ABC aired pre-recorded episodes of Live throughout the last couple of weeks, causing many fans to wonder when the dynamic duo would return to filming in realtime.