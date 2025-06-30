Kelly Ripa Shades Jeff Bezos' Venice Wedding After Lavish Italian Vacation With Mark Consuelos: 'We Missed All That'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have just returned from a fancy vacation to Italy — but no, they were not at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's billionaire wedding weekend.
During the Monday, June 30, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the famed co-hosts and couple welcomed back fans while sharing highlights of their European trip after taking a brief break from recording their beloved talk show over the past two weeks.
ABC aired pre-recorded episodes of Live throughout the last couple of weeks, causing many fans to wonder when the dynamic duo would return to filming in realtime.
'Live With Kelly and Mark' Co-Hosts Return After Brief Break
"We have missed you," Ripa admitted before comedically clarifying, "[but] not that much."
The blonde beauty proceeded to explain how she and Consuelos "were away" and "just flew in from Italy."
"No not that Italy, the other one," she quipped as it seemed to click for Consuelos about what his wife had been referring to.
Kelly Ripa Clarifies She Was Not in Venice for Jeff Bezos' Wedding
"There is a certain amount of reverence shown to Americans in Italy coming home from Italy," she said before mocking curious individual. "You were in Italy? You must have been in Venice."
Ripa shut down speculation about where in Italy she had traveled down, as she declared: "No we’re the Americans not in Venice. We were on the other side. We missed all that. We were in Puglia."
Ripa appeared to be referencing the amount of A-listers that flooded Venice over the weekend for Bezos and Sánchez's nuptials. The high-profile event caused loads of protestors to stand their ground in the popular tourist city.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Kids Crashed Their Vacation
The southern region around Puglia that Ripa and Consuelos had been visiting "is where Mark spent a lot of his childhood," the mom-of-three — who shares Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin Consuelos, 22, with the Riverdale actor — mentioned.
"We had such a nice time," Consuelos gushed, though Ripa revealed the pair's plans slightly changed after intending to spend the vacation "alone."
"Here's the thing, we thought we were going to be in Italy by ourselves for the first time," Consuelos confessed, as Ripa chimed in to add, "we thought we were going dewy alone together."
Consuelos noted, "and then one by one the kids start showing up."
"Ask me how many days we had alone Italy together," Ripa declared. "Zero days."
Ripa said her children "heard [her] say" she and Consuelos were "going to be alone" and the kids "didn't want [them] to be alone."
"And we went ‘oh… thank you,'" she joked in a sarcastic tone. "So it was back to the old shenanigans of us like, 'Who’s going to go down and wake the kids?'"
Ripa proceeded to show a few photos of her and Consuelos with their children throughout the vacation.