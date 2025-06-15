Sarah Jessica Parker Responds to Fan Backlash Over Che Diaz in 'And Just Like That…'
Sarah Jessica Parker expressed surprise upon discovering that fans weren't fond of Che Diaz, portrayed by Sara Ramirez, in the series And Just Like That…
While chatting with a news outlet on June 6, Parker, 60, shared that she was unaware of the backlash against the nonbinary character.
"A friend of mine brought it up to me, and it's like: 'What are you talking about?'" she recalled. "And he said: 'Yeah, there's all this conversation.' I've been an actor for 50 years, and I've almost never paid attention to peripheral chatter."
The actress expressed her enthusiasm for working with Ramirez, 49, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.
In February 2024, it was announced that Ramirez would not return as standup comic Che after their appearances in the show's first two seasons. Following the debut of And Just Like That… in 2021, Che quickly became a meme and the subject of ridicule among audiences.
The Grey's Anatomy alum previously reflected on the fan's reaction during a June 2022 conversation with Variety. "Other people's opinions of a character — that's not something I can allow into my process," they stated. "I choose what I receive, right? That's the beauty of being grown — I don't have to receive everything!"
Che's storyline included a romantic relationship with Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) and collaboration with Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) on a podcast.
Parker also touched on the enduring appeal of S-- and the City with Gen Z viewers.
"It's curious, because their lives are so different – the language they use around dating is different," she noted regarding the younger generation. "They're less patient. They're more punitive. They're not as forgiving of people's shortcomings. I'm not condemning it, it's just what I've heard. So it's really interesting that they feel so spirited about it."
One relationship that draws strong opinions from younger viewers is Carrie's connection with Mr. Big (Chris Noth). Throughout the original series, the couple navigated an on-and-off romance laden with obstacles. They ultimately tied the knot in the first S-- and the City movie in 2008, but Big's death during the season premiere of And Just Like That… sparked backlash. Many fans argue that their dynamic wasn't healthy.
"It doesn't mean they aren't objecting to Big and Carrie's relationship, or the way he treated her, or choices Carrie made," Parker explained about the younger fans' views of the show. "But people had those strong feelings back then, too."
When asked if any plot lines from the original series disappointed her, Parker admitted that it could be disheartening for viewers to witness the characters' journeys.
"But the show is also about finding home and contentment, whatever home means to you," she added. "I feel that 20- and 30-year-olds should be searching. There should be something in the distance that's important and exciting, and worth the wait. Part of it is rather dreary that great women of all ages are still incredibly frustrated by the dating scene, but I also see a lot of happy endings."