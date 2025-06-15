Sarah Jessica Parker Responds to Fan Backlash Over Che Diaz in 'And Just Like That…'

Sarah Jessica Parker expressed surprise upon discovering that fans weren't fond of Che Diaz, portrayed by Sara Ramirez, in the series And Just Like That…

While chatting with a news outlet on June 6, Parker, 60, shared that she was unaware of the backlash against the nonbinary character.

"A friend of mine brought it up to me, and it's like: 'What are you talking about?'" she recalled. "And he said: 'Yeah, there's all this conversation.' I've been an actor for 50 years, and I've almost never paid attention to peripheral chatter."