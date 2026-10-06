Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Step Out for Rare Date Night in NYC: Watch

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Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick enjoyed a night on the town! The longtime couple stepped out together for a rare date night at the New York City Ballet's 2026 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City on Thursday, October 1.

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Source: MEGA The pair coordinated perfectly for the sophisticated evening out.

Parker, 61, and Broderick, 64, were all smiles as they posed side-by-side for photographers at the glamorous event. The pair, who have been married for 29 years, coordinated perfectly for the sophisticated evening out, with Broderick keeping things classic in a black tuxedo while his wife embraced her signature fashion-forward style.

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Sarah Jessica Channels Carrie Bradshaw for Date Night

Source: MEGA SJP took a page out of Carrie Bradshaw's style book for the night.

Parker appeared to take a page out of Carrie Bradshaw's style book for the occasion. The S-- and the City alum stunned in a semi-sheer tulle dress from Simone Rocha's Autumn/Winter 2026 collection. The romantic ensemble featured delicate floral embroidery and long blush-pink ribbons cascading down the dress.

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Source: @SARAHJESSICAPARKER/INSTAGRAM Sarah currently serves as a vice chair on the New York City Ballet's board.

Parker accessorized the whimsical look with sparkling silver pointed-toe heels, pearl earrings, a diamond necklace and a white handbag. However, it was her dramatic hairstyle that really completed the ballet-inspired ensemble. The And Just Like That... star wore her locks in an extra-long, voluminous braid adorned with pink ribbons that coordinated with her dress. Parker also proudly showed off her natural gray roots as she posed alongside Broderick. The actress has a special connection to the annual gala, which she helped establish in 2012. She currently serves as a vice chair on the New York City Ballet's board.

Sarah and Matthew Recently Celebrated 29 Years of Marriage

Source: @SARAHJESSICAPARKER/INSTAGRAM Sarah gave fans a rare glimpse inside her marriage to Broderick.