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Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Step Out for Rare Date Night in NYC: Watch

Image of Sarah Jessica Parker
Source: MEGA

The star gave fans a rare glimpse inside her marriage.

Oct. 6 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick enjoyed a night on the town!

The longtime couple stepped out together for a rare date night at the New York City Ballet's 2026 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City on Thursday, October 1.

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Image of the pair coordinated perfectly for the sophisticated evening out.
Source: MEGA

The pair coordinated perfectly for the sophisticated evening out.

Parker, 61, and Broderick, 64, were all smiles as they posed side-by-side for photographers at the glamorous event. The pair, who have been married for 29 years, coordinated perfectly for the sophisticated evening out, with Broderick keeping things classic in a black tuxedo while his wife embraced her signature fashion-forward style.

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Sarah Jessica Channels Carrie Bradshaw for Date Night

image of SJP took a page out of Carrie Bradshaw's style book for the night.
Source: MEGA

SJP took a page out of Carrie Bradshaw's style book for the night.

Parker appeared to take a page out of Carrie Bradshaw's style book for the occasion.

The S-- and the City alum stunned in a semi-sheer tulle dress from Simone Rocha's Autumn/Winter 2026 collection. The romantic ensemble featured delicate floral embroidery and long blush-pink ribbons cascading down the dress.

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Image of Sarah currently serves as a vice chair on the New York City Ballet's board.
Source: @SARAHJESSICAPARKER/INSTAGRAM

Sarah currently serves as a vice chair on the New York City Ballet's board.

Parker accessorized the whimsical look with sparkling silver pointed-toe heels, pearl earrings, a diamond necklace and a white handbag.

However, it was her dramatic hairstyle that really completed the ballet-inspired ensemble.

The And Just Like That... star wore her locks in an extra-long, voluminous braid adorned with pink ribbons that coordinated with her dress. Parker also proudly showed off her natural gray roots as she posed alongside Broderick.

The actress has a special connection to the annual gala, which she helped establish in 2012. She currently serves as a vice chair on the New York City Ballet's board.

Sarah and Matthew Recently Celebrated 29 Years of Marriage

Image of Sarah gave fans a rare glimpse inside her marriage to Broderick.
Source: @SARAHJESSICAPARKER/INSTAGRAM

Sarah gave fans a rare glimpse inside her marriage to Broderick.

Parker and Broderick's romantic evening out came months after the Hollywood couple celebrated an impressive relationship milestone.

As OK! previously reported, Parker gave fans a rare glimpse inside her marriage to Broderick when they celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary in May.

The actress marked the occasion by sharing intimate throwback photos from their wedding, including a sweet Polaroid of Broderick kissing her forehead.

“29 years. And counting,” Parker wrote in part before adding, “Here’s to you my darling.”

The lovebirds tied the knot on May 19, 1997, after first meeting through Parker's brothers in the early 1990s. The pair bonded over their shared love of theater and even starred together in the 1995 Broadway revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

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