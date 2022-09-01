Sarah Jessica Parker Shares The Secret To Her & Matthew Broderick's Marriage 'Success'
In May, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick celebrated their 25-year wedding anniversary. The actress marked the occasion by making a rare tribute post about her man on Instagram, and she insisted that the secret to long-lasting love is to keep it out of the spotlight.
"I’ve always said one of the reasons we’ve had success is because we don’t talk about our marriage," she explained in the latest issue of Grazia Gazette.
The pair share three kids together, and though she admitted that balancing home life and her multifaceted career can "sometimes" be stressful, she noted, "I can’t complain."
"In terms of business, I don’t have the constitution to just let someone else do it and then I look at it," the 57-year-old star explained. "I have to be there deconstructing it, splitting the atom because I just love it."
Aside from a successful shoe line, Parker acts an executive producer on And Just Like That in addition to having her own line of wine, Invivo. Her newest venture is launching her book imprint, SJP Lit.
"I make no secret of my devotion to books, the necessary role they play in my life and my endless admiration for authors and storytellers," said the Divorce alum. "So it’s simply a dream come true to have the opportunity to participate in the discovery and support of extraordinary new voices… a task I don’t take lightly and will tend to fiercely."
"When I became involved in the world of fragrance, for instance, which had a whole new set of roles, which is a ridiculously competitive business, I think I discovered, really much to my surprise, that I connected to business," Parker has previously explained. "I connected to margins and profits and what used to seem [like] very complicated conversations to me, all sort of were illuminated and I loved them."
"I loved being responsible to and for companies," gushed the mom-of-three. "I loved working hard to be deserving of the time and the money that was put into launching a fragrance. I had no idea that I would respond to business that way."