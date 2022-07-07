'And Just Like That' Star Nicole Ari Parker Says Sarah Jessica Parker Is 'Very Real & Anchored,' Dishes On Season 2

The actress is even crossing her fingers that her character, Lisa Todd Wexley, gets to have sex with her husband, Herbert (played by Christopher Jackson), in addition to hanging out with the other ladies.

"I love my character. I love her wardrobe and her art collection," she notes.

What's even better is that the mom-of-two gets to connect with others about her character. "This woman doesn't get written into stories all the time," she shares. "The rich Upper East Side lady is not usually Black, and even though these women exist, they are magnificent powerful women, and they're invisible. So, when the show came out, there were hundreds and hundreds of messages on social media about how it's so great to see this character not overblown — so well done and so well dressed."