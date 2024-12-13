Sarah Michelle Gellar Sparks Jennifer Love Hewitt Feud Rumors After 'Cold' Response to 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Reboot Question: Watch
Is there a feud brewing between Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt?
The actress, 47, attended the premiere of her new show, Dexter: Original Sin, in New York City on Wednesday, December 11, where she was asked if Hewitt, 45, who starred opposite of Gellar in the 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer, would be making an appearance in the upcoming film.
“I have nothing to do with that,” she told Extra during the red carpet interview before walking away from the reporter.
Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on the uncomfortable interaction.
One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Look at her face!! She hates her so bad!” while another said, “Oh wow! I felt that coldness!”
A third person added, “Omg that face she did was so sassy lmao is there beef between them,” while another stated, “The facial expression is everything 😭😭.”
Gellar revealed earlier this week that she "got in a bit of trouble" for posting a photo from the set of the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot.
“You would think that being in my position, I know what rules are on sets when they say closed sets, you know,” the Angel alum, who starred in the original film alongside now-husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., Hewitt and Ryan Phillippe, said on the Tuesday, December 10, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. “So my husband’s starring in the movie and it was Thanksgiving so I took our kids to Australia to go out there and visit him. And I was sitting on set and I was like, ‘Oh what a great picture,’ and then I posted it.”
“Then I found out that they hadn’t posted any pictures from the set yet — hadn’t announced they started filming,” she added of the blunder. “Yeah … that was an ‘Oops! My bad!'”
Gellar, who shares two kids, Charlotte and Rocky with Prinze Jr., previously said she would be part of the new sequel in an "unofficial" capacity, with her husband reprising his role. Hewitt is in talks to return as well.
"I will say it is truly such an honor, at 45, to even be invited back. To be thought of in that way, to not just move on to the newer, better, younger versions, but [to be offered] to come back and play that part is really cool. We’re trying really hard to make it work. We’re so close, guys! I promise I’ll make a fun announcement, and it’ll be amazing," Hewitt said in a new interview with Variety of reprising her role as Julie James.