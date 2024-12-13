Sarah Michelle Gellar Sparks Jennifer Love Hewitt Feud Rumors After 'Cold' Response to 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Reboot Question: Watch

Is there a feud brewing between Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt?

The actress, 47, attended the premiere of her new show, Dexter: Original Sin, in New York City on Wednesday, December 11, where she was asked if Hewitt, 45, who starred opposite of Gellar in the 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer, would be making an appearance in the upcoming film.

“I have nothing to do with that,” she told Extra during the red carpet interview before walking away from the reporter.