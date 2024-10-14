Sarah Michelle Gellar and Husband Freddie Prinze Jr. Celebrate Their Kids' Birthdays With Fun-Filled Trip to Disneyland: Photos
Sarah Michelle Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., celebrated their children's birthdays at the Happiest Place on Earth!
The pair's two kids, Charlotte Grace, 15, and Rocky James, 12, recently marked another trip around the sun with back-to-back birthdays last month. Festivities continued into October, however, as the family was photographed during their fun-filled day in Disneyland over the weekend.
In photos obtained by OK!, Sarah, 47, Freddie, 48, Charlotte and Rocky could all be seen riding various rides together — with the ladies wearing their Minnie Mouse Ears around the beloved theme park.
The family-of-four was all dressed casual for the occasion, as the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star sported a black tank top and blue jeans, while her husband of more than 22 years donned a yellow T-shirt and black bottoms.
Rocky opted for a white T-shirt, while his older sister wore a red one.
Sarah shared tributes for her kids' birthdays via Instagram last month to mark Charlotte turning 15 on September 19 and Rocky turning 12 on September 20.
"We are all jumping and flipping Charlotte because it’s your 15 Birthday!! I don’t know how it’s possible but every year I love you more ❤️ 🎉🎁 🎂," the Cruel Intentions actress captioned a video of her daughter tumbling on a mat in their backyard.
One day later, Sarah returned to the social media app with a throwback photo of her baby boy.
"Raise your hand if it’s your birthday!!! 12 years ago, Charlotte told us all she wanted for her third bday was you . And even though you weren’t due for another three weeks, she got her wish… and we all got the greatest gift. You. Happy birthday Rocky!!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎁🎁🎁🎂🎂🎂," she wrote alongside an adorable picture of Rocky as a toddler.
Sarah and Freddie have been one of the strongest couples in Hollywood ever since they tied the knot in September 2002.
The husband and wife first met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer, a horror-mystery film released in 1997 — though their romance didn't begin until three years later, when they went on their first date to a sushi restaurant in January 2000.
Sarah and Freddie's fan-favorite relationship also hit the big screens in 2002, when the couple starred as Daphne and Fred in Scooby Doo and in the hit film's 2004 sequel.
The longtime lovers have worked on numerous other projects together — including doing voice work for Happily N'Ever After in 2007 and Star Wars Rebels in 2014.
Freddie proposed to Sarah in April 2001 after dating for more than a year. The A-list stars confirmed their engagement at The Grudge actress' 24th birthday party one day after her then-fiancé popped the question.