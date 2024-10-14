Sarah Michelle Gellar and Husband Freddie Prinze Jr. Celebrate Their Kids' Birthdays With Fun-Filled Trip to Disneyland: Photos

Sarah Michelle Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., celebrated their children's birthdays at the Happiest Place on Earth!

The pair's two kids, Charlotte Grace, 15, and Rocky James, 12, recently marked another trip around the sun with back-to-back birthdays last month. Festivities continued into October, however, as the family was photographed during their fun-filled day in Disneyland over the weekend.