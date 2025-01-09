NEWS Sarah Michelle Gellar Shows Some Leg in Flattering Bathing Suit During Romantic Vacation With Husband Freddie Prinze Jr.: Photos Source: @sarahmgellar/Instagram Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. vacationed by the beach in celebration of the new year.

Sarah Michelle Gellar seemed refreshed and renewed after her recent trip by the sea! The 47-year-old actress admittedly had the best time while celebrating the new year on vacation with her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., and their children: daughter Charlotte, 15, and son Rocky, 11.

Source: @sarahmgellar/Instagram The famous actress stunning in a slimming one-piece bathing suit.

"Mentally I'm still here," the stunning actress captioned a selfie shared on Tuesday, January 7, after serving looks all week in flattering swimwear. The photo featured Gellar and Prinze Jr. both smiling softly and appeared sun-kissed as they relaxed on blue cushions.

"Vacation," Gellar captioned a separate Instagram carousel of images uploaded two days prior. The first snap included in the photo dump was an image of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star flaunting her toned, tan legs for the camera as she posed in A.L.C's Anita cut-out one-piece swimsuit, which retails for $325.

Source: @sarahmgellar/Instagram Sarah Michelle Gellar also snapped a selfie in a beautiful blue swimsuit.

Gellar's cheeky bathing suit displayed an abstract design and a knotted halter-styled neckline. To accessorize, the blonde beauty sported a biege sun hat, black sunglasses and dainty earrings.

In another photo included in the series of snaps, Gellar was a beauty in a baby blue Athena swimsuit from A.L.C., which is also priced at $325. The one-shoulder swimsuit gorgeously complemented the mom-of-two's skin tone and made for the perfect beach day ensemble.

Source: @sarahmgellar/Instagram The mom-of-two wore a floral dress for one of the family's nights out around sunset.

An additional image of Gellar pictured her posing in front of a sunset in Elliatt's Mikaela dress, sold at Revolve for $250. She paired the floral green mini dress with pink Christian Louboutin Marylin sandals.

Gellar first checked in with her followers from vacation on New Year's Day, writing: "The most magical end of 24 and the greatest way to enter 25 #happynewyear," alongside a selfie of her and Prinze Jr., as well as some other highlights they had already made on their adventure. While a couple of the photos showcased the longtime lovers' friends and family — with one snap including their son and daughter — one picture featured the Cruel Intentions actress confidently posing barefoot in a strapless pink maxi dress.

Source: @sarahmgellar/Instagram Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have been married since 2002.

There were also two videos taken of marine life during an underwater excursion. In the clips, dolphins, an octopus and some fish swam by the camera.