COUPLES Sarah Paulson, 51, and Longtime Partner Holland Taylor, 83, Have Rare PDA Moment on Red Carpet: Watch Source: MEGA Sarah Paulson and longtime partner Holland Taylor shared a sweet PDA moment during a rare red carpet appearance together in Los Angeles. Taylor Camp Sept. 19 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are still going strong after more than a decade together. Paulson, 51, and Taylor, 83, shared a sweet PDA moment while attending the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV's Brothers on Thursday, September 17. The longtime couple held hands and cozied up while posing for photographers during their rare joint red carpet appearance.

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Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Hold Hands

Sarah Paulson fixes Holland Taylor's dress before she poses for photos at the "Brothers" premiere pic.twitter.com/9wrSOHxPZ7 — Variety (@Variety) September 18, 2026 Source: @VARIETY/X Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor held hands and cozied up while posing together on the red carpet.

Paulson and Taylor appeared smitten as they walked the carpet together at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. The couple held hands and smiled for photographers before heading inside to celebrate the upcoming Apple TV Comedy.

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Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Coordinate in Black

Source: MEGA The longtime couple coordinated in glamour black ensembles as they enjoyed a rare Hollywood date night.

The pair coordinated for their date night by both opting for black ensembles. Paulson showed off a hint of her midriff in a long-sleeved cropped jacket paired with a floor-length skirt. Taylor, meanwhile, wore a sparkling black dress featuring a sheer overlay.

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Holland Taylor Celebrates Her New Show

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Source: MEGA Sarah Paulson supported Holland Taylor at the premiere of her new Apple TV comedy 'Brothers.'

The evening was especially meaningful for Taylor, who appears in Brothers alongside Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Taylor posed with her costars during the premiere before enjoying the after-party with Paulson by her side. The comedy is set to premiere September 23.

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Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Have Been Together for Over a Decade

Source: MEGA Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor have been together since 2015 after reconnecting years after they first met.

Paulson and Taylor first crossed paths at a dinner party in 2005, when they were both in other relationships. Nearly a decade later, they reconnected on social media, with Paulson later revealing that Taylor slid into her Twitter DMs. The pair began dating in 2015 and made their red carpet debut together the following year. Despite their long-lasting romance, the couple has maintained an unconventional living arrangement. Paulson revealed in 2024 that she and Taylor don't live together, joking that having separate homes is "the secret" to their successful relationship. Still, she made it clear they spend plenty of time together, and even fall asleep holding hands when they are together. In December 2025, Taylor celebrated their 10-year relationship while honoring Paulson at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony. During her speech, she described their life together as "the adventure you've always wanted your life to be."

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Sarah Paulson Continues to Gush Over Holland Taylor

Source: MEGA More than a decade into their romance, Sarah Paulson continues to publicly gush over her love and admiration for Holland Taylor.