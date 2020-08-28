2020: What a time to be alive and dating! It’s not easy to find love in today’s world, and for celebs, it can be even harder.

Many Hollywood stars are afraid of using dating apps such as Tinder or Hinge due to the fear of being catfished. Instead, they are turning to social media to find their new boo.

Instagram and Twitter isn’t just for posting thirst traps — we’re looking at you, Martha Stewart! — and #OOTD’s anymore, it’s actually turning out to be the perfect place to find the next love of your life.

Forget about meeting at a bar or through mutual friends, many A-listers are now sliding into the DMs of other celebrities to take their shot at love.

Scroll through the photos to see which of your favorite celeb couples found love via social media.