'Saturday Night Fever' Secrets & Scandals

The 2001 Odyssey Disco was a real club, which has since been demolished. The interior was modified for the film, including the addition of a $15,000 lighted floor. A similar effect was achieved on the club’s walls using tinfoil and Christmas lights. What should have been a straightforward shoot soon developed into a battle with the neighbors!

A few of the locals were angry they hadn’t been hired to work on the film, and the production was harassed by local gangs over use of the location — and was even firebombed! Fortunately, it didn’t cause any serious damage. But after that, executive producer Kevin McCormick was approached by two local men asking for money. They told him, “You know, you’re being disruptive to the neighborhood. You might need some security. And if you want to put lights on the bowling alley across the street, Black Stan really wants seven grand.”

McCormick decided it was worth paying them, and there were no more threats to the filming. Even though the audience heard Bee Gees’ hits like “You Should Be Dancin,’” “How Deep Is Your Love” and “More Than a Woman” during the dance numbers, Travolta and the rest of the cast were NOT listening to the Gibbs brothers during filming!