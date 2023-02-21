John Travolta's Daughter Ella Bleu Makes Sweet Birthday Tribute For The 'Incredible' Actor As He Turns 69: 'My Hero'
John Travolta's daughter, Ella Bleu, showered him with love as he turned 69.
"Yesterday marked the birthday of my hero," she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 19, alongside a selfie of the duo. "The most incredible father, friend and role model anyone could ask for. I love you, Daddy❤️❤️❤️."
The Grease star appreciated the sweet gesture and replied on the post, "I love you to my dearest Ella. More than you know. ❤️."
The 22-year-old has been following in her dad and late mom Kelly Preston's footsteps, having appeared in several films, though he once noted to an outlet, "She is her own person."
"She is gracious, generous, poised, graceful and gorgeous," he added. "I don't know how she came to be, and I don't take any credit other than just adoring her. And maybe that's a valid contribution."
John and Kelly — who died at age 57 of cancer in 2020 — also shared son Benjamin, 12, but they lost their 16-year-old son, Jett, in 2009.
As OK! recently reported, the patriarch, 69, hasn't been interested in romance since his wife's tragic passing. "John still considers himself married and says he will stay loyal to Kelly until the day he dies," an insider disclosed to Radar.
"It's hands off when it comes to dating," the source continued, noting the movie star doesn't ever see himself falling in love again. "It's sad, but he's essentially taken a vow of celibacy for the rest of his life. He talks about Kelly constantly. Their lives were so intertwined, it's very hard for him to go on."
The Saturday Night Fever lead made a special tribute to Kelly on what would have been her 60th birthday last year. "“Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner!" he declared on October 13. "We love you and miss you Kelly."
Despite his everlasting love for the actress, Ella has been encouraging her dad to try and put himself back out there.
"She’s urging him to get out of his shell and socialize," a source told OK!. "What Ella wants most is for him not to be alone with his pain anymore, She wants him to start living life in full again."