Savannah Chrisley Recently Had Liposuction After Gaining 40 Pounds in 3 Months: 'I Felt Like S---'
Savannah Chrisley admitted she went under the knife to improve her appearance.
On the Tuesday, July 15, episode of her "Unlocked" podcast, the reality star revealed she recently underwent liposuction due to gaining "40 pounds in three months."
Savannah Chrisley Underwent Liposuction
"I was going through all kinds of s--- with my endometriosis, and I had taken this medication," the blonde beauty, 27, explained. "It happened fast. It was a while ago. It was around Christmastime."
The Chrisley Knows Best alum confessed her weight gain made her feel "like s---," spilling, "I didn’t like how I looked."
"If you don’t like how you look, it doesn’t just take a toll on you physically, but emotionally and mentally," she added.
The podcast host acknowledged she made the decision to have the surgery super fast, as there was just a week in between her consultation and having the procedure, where she was supported by her mom, Julie Chrisley.
The influencer said she was hesitant to tell fans about the plastic surgery due to "the judgement that goes along with it."
Having people pick apart her appearance admittedly also led to the liposuction, as she spilled, "That’s the thing, being on TV and having to do a campaign shoot for a product. I’m like, ‘I can’t show up looking the way that I look.' To me, it didn’t fit the brand. I didn’t feel good."
Post-operation, Chrisley felt like a "whole different human being."
"It made me want to live a healthier life," she said of her slimmer figure. "When I saw the results, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to keep this up.’"
In a TikTok post teasing the new podcast episode, she wrote, "The surgery wasn't about chasing an image. It was about feeling like my most confident self again. And like Charlie said, the why matters most. If you're going to do it, make sure it's for you."
Todd Chrisley Is Also in Better Shape
Savannah isn't the only member of her family who shaped up, as after her mom and dad Todd Chrisley were pardoned by Donald Trump and released from prison over tax evasion sentences, she showed off the patriarch's strong arms.
In an Instagram Story video, the podcaster informed fans Todd was "jacked," as he told his daughter to "feel my muscles." After she reached out to touch his biceps, she admitted his muscles were "hard."
Todd and Julie were pardoned by the president in May after starting their sentences in January 2023.