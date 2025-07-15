Savannah Chrisley Recently Had Liposuction After Gaining 40 Pounds in 3 Months: 'I Felt Like S---'

The podcast host acknowledged she made the decision to have the surgery super fast, as there was just a week in between her consultation and having the procedure, where she was supported by her mom, Julie Chrisley.

The influencer said she was hesitant to tell fans about the plastic surgery due to "the judgement that goes along with it."

Having people pick apart her appearance admittedly also led to the liposuction, as she spilled, "That’s the thing, being on TV and having to do a campaign shoot for a product. I’m like, ‘I can’t show up looking the way that I look.' To me, it didn’t fit the brand. I didn’t feel good."