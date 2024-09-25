or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Health > Savannah Chrisley
OK LogoHEALTH

Savannah Chrisley Reveals She Underwent 'Multiple Surgeries' for Her Endometriosis

savannah chrisley reveals underwent multiple surgeries endometriosis pp
Source: @SAVANNAHCHRISLEY/INSTAGRAM

Savannah Chrisley revealed that she underwent 'multiple surgeries' for her endometriosis.

By:

Sept. 25 2024, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Reality star Savannah Chrisley is shedding light on her challenging battle with endometriosis.

On the September 24 episode of her “Unlocked” podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best alum opened up about her years-long struggle with the painful condition.

Article continues below advertisement
savannah chrisley reveals underwent multiple surgeries endometriosis
Source: @SAVANNAHCHRISLEY/INSTAGRAM

The star spoke about her endometriosis during her podcast.

"I have had multiple surgeries," Chrisley, 27, revealed. "My last surgery was in Atlanta, and there's a video on my YouTube account where I talk about the whole process — about endometriosis and how tough it was."

Article continues below advertisement

During the discussion, she shared how emotionally and physically draining the journey has been. Despite undergoing over 400 DNA tests, only three traits related to her health were found.

Article continues below advertisement
savannah chrisley reveals underwent multiple surgeries endometriosis
Source: MEGA

The blonde beauty has been open about wanting to freeze her eggs.

Article continues below advertisement

Chrisley, who has been open about why she wanted to freeze her eggs, remains hopeful. "The doctor was like, 'You could very well get pregnant naturally, but you also could have trouble conceiving,’” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

"I choose to be grateful for the things that are put in front of me," she expressed, citing her gratitude for medical advancements like egg freezing and IVF. "I'm thankful for those options."

MORE ON:
Savannah Chrisley

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
savannah chrisley visiting her parents todd julie prison not easy
Source: MEGA

The star's battle with endometriosis began at 18 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Chrisley's battle with endometriosis began at 18 years old, but it wasn’t until August 2020 that she publicly addressed her condition.

"I have struggled BIG TIME. I’m insanely conscious and feel like my body has given up on me," she wrote at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

For years, she kept her condition private, as she felt like social media wasn’t a "safe place" to discuss such vulnerable issues. Growing up, she assumed painful periods were normal since people described them as a “horror story."

Article continues below advertisement
savannah chrisley reveals underwent multiple surgeries endometriosis
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley realized her period symptoms were worse than she thought.

Article continues below advertisement

"A part of me thought, 'This doesn’t feel right,'" she said in an Instagram video, which was titled, Something That’s Real: A Savannah Chrisley Story.

Eventually, Chrisley realized her symptoms were more severe than she thought. "It kept getting worse and worse," she told People in 2020. "People who don’t suffer from it don’t really understand. They push it off and say that painful periods are just part of it. You feel like you’re alone in it."

Despite the difficulties, Chrisley's openness is helping raise awareness for endometriosis and supporting those going through similar experiences.

"​​For those that don’t know, 176 million women worldwide suffer in silence due to endometriosis. That is unacceptable! Let’s not remain silent any longer," she wrote on Instagram. "Next stop...kiddos when the time is right!"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.