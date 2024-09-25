Savannah Chrisley Reveals She Underwent 'Multiple Surgeries' for Her Endometriosis
Reality star Savannah Chrisley is shedding light on her challenging battle with endometriosis.
On the September 24 episode of her “Unlocked” podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best alum opened up about her years-long struggle with the painful condition.
"I have had multiple surgeries," Chrisley, 27, revealed. "My last surgery was in Atlanta, and there's a video on my YouTube account where I talk about the whole process — about endometriosis and how tough it was."
During the discussion, she shared how emotionally and physically draining the journey has been. Despite undergoing over 400 DNA tests, only three traits related to her health were found.
Chrisley, who has been open about why she wanted to freeze her eggs, remains hopeful. "The doctor was like, 'You could very well get pregnant naturally, but you also could have trouble conceiving,’” she said.
"I choose to be grateful for the things that are put in front of me," she expressed, citing her gratitude for medical advancements like egg freezing and IVF. "I'm thankful for those options."
- Julie Chrisley Cries and Apologizes to Her Kids at Resentencing Before 84-Month Prison Stint Gets Upheld
- Todd Chrisley Proudly Watched Daughter Savannah's RNC Speech From Florida Prison
- Savannah Chrisley Blasts 'Rogue Prosecutors' for Accusing Her Jailbird Parents Todd and Julie 'of Fraud' During RNC Speech
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Chrisley's battle with endometriosis began at 18 years old, but it wasn’t until August 2020 that she publicly addressed her condition.
"I have struggled BIG TIME. I’m insanely conscious and feel like my body has given up on me," she wrote at the time.
For years, she kept her condition private, as she felt like social media wasn’t a "safe place" to discuss such vulnerable issues. Growing up, she assumed painful periods were normal since people described them as a “horror story."
"A part of me thought, 'This doesn’t feel right,'" she said in an Instagram video, which was titled, Something That’s Real: A Savannah Chrisley Story.
Eventually, Chrisley realized her symptoms were more severe than she thought. "It kept getting worse and worse," she told People in 2020. "People who don’t suffer from it don’t really understand. They push it off and say that painful periods are just part of it. You feel like you’re alone in it."
Despite the difficulties, Chrisley's openness is helping raise awareness for endometriosis and supporting those going through similar experiences.
"For those that don’t know, 176 million women worldwide suffer in silence due to endometriosis. That is unacceptable! Let’s not remain silent any longer," she wrote on Instagram. "Next stop...kiddos when the time is right!"