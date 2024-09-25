Savannah Chrisley Reveals She Underwent 'Multiple Surgeries' for Her Endometriosis

Savannah Chrisley revealed that she underwent 'multiple surgeries' for her endometriosis.

On the September 24 episode of her “Unlocked” podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best alum opened up about her years-long struggle with the painful condition.

Reality star Savannah Chrisley is shedding light on her challenging battle with endometriosis.

The star spoke about her endometriosis during her podcast.

"I have had multiple surgeries," Chrisley, 27, revealed. "My last surgery was in Atlanta, and there's a video on my YouTube account where I talk about the whole process — about endometriosis and how tough it was."

During the discussion, she shared how emotionally and physically draining the journey has been. Despite undergoing over 400 DNA tests, only three traits related to her health were found.

The blonde beauty has been open about wanting to freeze her eggs.

Chrisley, who has been open about why she wanted to freeze her eggs, remains hopeful. "The doctor was like, 'You could very well get pregnant naturally, but you also could have trouble conceiving,’” she said.

"I choose to be grateful for the things that are put in front of me," she expressed, citing her gratitude for medical advancements like egg freezing and IVF . "I'm thankful for those options."

The star's battle with endometriosis began at 18 years old.

Chrisley's battle with endometriosis began at 18 years old, but it wasn’t until August 2020 that she publicly addressed her condition.

"I have struggled BIG TIME. I’m insanely conscious and feel like my body has given up on me," she wrote at the time.