Todd Chrisley Is 'Jacked'! Fraudster's Daughter Savannah Shows Off Her Dad's Muscles While Bringing Him Home From Prison

Todd Chrisley stuck to his workout routine while behind bars, it seems.

The convicted fraudster's daughter, Savannah, showed off her dad's muscles while documenting the first few moments of the father-daughter duo reuniting after two and a half years.

Todd was picked up from prison by the 27-year-old influencer after being granted clemency by President Donald Trump — who issued both the Chrisley patriarch and his wife, Julie, full pardons from their bank fraud and tax evasion crimes.