Todd Chrisley Is 'Jacked'! Fraudster's Daughter Savannah Shows Off Her Dad's Muscles While Bringing Him Home From Prison
Todd Chrisley stuck to his workout routine while behind bars, it seems.
The convicted fraudster's daughter, Savannah, showed off her dad's muscles while documenting the first few moments of the father-daughter duo reuniting after two and a half years.
Todd was picked up from prison by the 27-year-old influencer after being granted clemency by President Donald Trump — who issued both the Chrisley patriarch and his wife, Julie, full pardons from their bank fraud and tax evasion crimes.
Savannah Chrisley Brings Dad Todd Home From Prison
While in the car driving home to Nashville, Tenn., from Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida on Wednesday night, May 28, Savannah took to social media to document herself throwing up into a plastic bag after appearing to get sick in the passenger seat of the vehicle.
"Todd is no help," the "Unlocked" podcast host wrote alongside a clip of her not feeling well after someone in the car sprayed "perfume everywhere."
While his face couldn't be seen in the video, Todd could be heard comedically noting: "I didn’t have to deal with this in prison!"
Todd Chrisley Flexes His Prison Body
An additional upload shared to her Instagram Story showcased Todd's post-prison body as Savannah informed her nearly 3 million followers that her dad was "jacked" after being locked up since January 2023.
In the video, Todd told his daughter to "feel my muscles" while wearing a long-sleeved shirt and shorts.
Still not showing his face, Savannah recorded herself reaching out to grab her dad's bicep, as she admitted it felt "hard."
Julie Chrisley Picked Up From Prison
While Savannah was on dad pick-up duty, her younger brother, Grayson, 19, drove to Kentucky to pick up his mom from Federal Medical Center Lexington — where she had also been since January 2023.
Ahead of their parents' release, Savannah admitted she wasn't "mentally or emotionally prepared" to watch her parents "see each other for the first time or hear each other's voice for the first time, because it has been almost three years."
"Their 29th wedding anniversary was actually on May 25th so they'll have a late wedding anniversary. And we're just super excited and eternally grateful to President Trump and the administration," she told NewsNation on Tuesday night, May 27.
Donald Trump Pardons Todd and Julie Chrisley
Todd and Julie had yet to serve even half of their 12 and seven-year respective prison sentences when the president officially pardoned both of the reality stars.
Savannah broke the news via Instagram after receiving a phone call from the POTUS as she was "walking into Sam's Club."
"I didn't know what to do. I just ran back to my car at that point," she confessed, sharing Grayson was "in the car" with her and "actually spoke to the president himself."
"Grayson got to thank the president for bringing his parents home," Savannah explained.