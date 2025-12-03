or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Savannah Chrisley
OK LogoPHOTOS

Savannah Chrisley Shows Off Her Assets in Tiny Blue String Bikini After Losing 25 Pounds on Weight-Loss Medication: Photo

Photo of Savannah Chrisley
Source: MEGA; @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley showed off her assets in a blue and white plaid bikini after revealing she was working hard to hit her goal weight of 135 pounds.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 3 2025, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley is choosing to spend her winter in a bikini.

Chrisley, 28, posed in a blue and white plaid string swimsuit in a Wednesday, December 3, Instagram Story upload. The reality TV alum showed off her flat stomach and sculpted arms, donning minimal gold jewelry to complete the look. She wore her hair in a loose, low bun, hiding her face behind gold-rimmed sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley Posed in a Blue String Bikini

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Savannah Chrisley showed off her curves in a two-piece swimsuit.
Source: MEGA; @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley showed off her curves in a two-piece swimsuit.

“Can’t wait to start the year off with all my peptides,” she captioned the snap, linking her weight loss medication brand, Good Girl Rx.

Chrisley revealed last month that she was using a GLP-1 injection known as tirzepatide to help her lose 25 pounds.

“My weight has always fluctuated. Always. Like right now, I am almost 160 lbs. Probably more than that,” she explained during the November 4 episode of her “Unlocked” podcast, revealing her goal weight of 135 pounds.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley Confessed to Weight-Loss Injections

Photo of Savannah Chrisley opened up about using medication to lose weight.
Source: 'Unlocked' Podcast/YouTube

Savannah Chrisley opened up about using medication to lose weight.

The Chrisleys Know Best star admitted to trying weight loss medication in the past, but she wasn’t a fan of how the injection impacted her appetite.

"That's the hard part. So when I'm on the shot and I can't eat, I'm like, 'Ugh, I really love food,'” she explained. “I want to be skinny. I want people to be like, 'Is she ok?' I mean, not that skinny because I don't wanna lose my a--.”

MORE ON:
Savannah Chrisley

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley Spoke About Her Liposuction in July

Photo of Savannah Chrisley confessed to liposuction in July.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley confessed to liposuction in July.

Chrisley previously revealed in July that she underwent liposuction for the first time after gaining 40 pounds in her battle with endometriosis. Endometriosis is a “condition in which cells similar to the lining of the uterus, or endometrium, grow outside the uterus” and can affect nearby organs, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"I had taken this medication and I gained 40 pounds in like three months. It was crazy. And I had to do this like campaign shoot and I hated how I looked,” she explained in a conversation with her plastic surgeon, Dr. Charlie Galanis.

Savannah Chrisley Spoke About Her Experience

Photo of Savannah Chrisley didn't reveal the exact timing of her liposuction procedure.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley didn't reveal the exact timing of her liposuction procedure.

Although she didn’t reveal the exact timing of the procedure, she explained it “happened fast” and occurred around Christmastime time “a while ago.”

"Speaking from personal experience, when I got my lipo done, I felt like, when you can look in the mirror and see a difference, it made me want to live healthier,” she recounted. “When I saw the results, I was like, oh my gosh. I wanna keep this up."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.