Savannah Chrisley Shows Off Her Assets in Tiny Blue String Bikini After Losing 25 Pounds on Weight-Loss Medication: Photo

Savannah Chrisley is choosing to spend her winter in a bikini. Chrisley, 28, posed in a blue and white plaid string swimsuit in a Wednesday, December 3, Instagram Story upload. The reality TV alum showed off her flat stomach and sculpted arms, donning minimal gold jewelry to complete the look. She wore her hair in a loose, low bun, hiding her face behind gold-rimmed sunglasses.

Savannah Chrisley Posed in a Blue String Bikini

Source: MEGA; @savannahchrisley/Instagram Savannah Chrisley showed off her curves in a two-piece swimsuit.

“Can’t wait to start the year off with all my peptides,” she captioned the snap, linking her weight loss medication brand, Good Girl Rx. Chrisley revealed last month that she was using a GLP-1 injection known as tirzepatide to help her lose 25 pounds. “My weight has always fluctuated. Always. Like right now, I am almost 160 lbs. Probably more than that,” she explained during the November 4 episode of her “Unlocked” podcast, revealing her goal weight of 135 pounds.

Savannah Chrisley Confessed to Weight-Loss Injections

Source: 'Unlocked' Podcast/YouTube Savannah Chrisley opened up about using medication to lose weight.

The Chrisleys Know Best star admitted to trying weight loss medication in the past, but she wasn’t a fan of how the injection impacted her appetite. "That's the hard part. So when I'm on the shot and I can't eat, I'm like, 'Ugh, I really love food,'” she explained. “I want to be skinny. I want people to be like, 'Is she ok?' I mean, not that skinny because I don't wanna lose my a--.”

Savannah Chrisley Spoke About Her Liposuction in July

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley confessed to liposuction in July.

Chrisley previously revealed in July that she underwent liposuction for the first time after gaining 40 pounds in her battle with endometriosis. Endometriosis is a “condition in which cells similar to the lining of the uterus, or endometrium, grow outside the uterus” and can affect nearby organs, according to the Mayo Clinic. "I had taken this medication and I gained 40 pounds in like three months. It was crazy. And I had to do this like campaign shoot and I hated how I looked,” she explained in a conversation with her plastic surgeon, Dr. Charlie Galanis.

Savannah Chrisley Spoke About Her Experience

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley didn't reveal the exact timing of her liposuction procedure.