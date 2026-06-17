or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Where Is Savannah Guthrie? TV Star's Absence From 'Today' Explained Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance

Split photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie.
Source: MEGA ; @NBCNews/YouTube

Savannah Guthrie was notably absent from the 'Today' show desk on Wednesday morning, June 17.

June 17 2026, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie was missing from her usual seat at the Today show desk Wednesday, June 17, leaving viewers wondering what kept the co-anchor away.

The absence comes as the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, now enters its fifth month with no suspect publicly identified.

At the start of Wednesday's episode, co-star Craig Melvin explained to viewers that Savannah, 54, had stepped away for a work assignment and would not be returning for the rest of the show.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Savannah Guthrie has been a fixture on NBC's 'Today' show for nearly two decades.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie has been a fixture on NBC's 'Today' show for nearly two decades.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Filling in at the desk was Sheinelle Jones, a familiar face best known for co-hosting the show's fourth hour with Jenna Bush Hager.

Guthrie's absence comes just months after she returned to the popular television show in April following an approximately 8-week-long hiatus amid her mother's mysterious disappearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Still No Answers

Image of Savannah Guthrie stepped away from the 'Today' show for two months following the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who remains missing with no suspect publicly identified.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie stepped away from the 'Today' show for two months following the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who remains missing with no suspect publicly identified.

Missing for over 100 days, Nancy was last seen on the evening of January 31, after being dropped off at her home in Tucson, Ariz., following a dinner with family. She was reported missing the following day around noon when she failed to arrive at a friend's house as expected.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said investigators believe she was taken against her will, but officials have not publicly identified a suspect or shared a clear motive.

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Holding It Together

Image of Savannah Guthrie got emotional during the June 8 broadcast of 'Today' while reflecting on her return to the anchor desk.
Source: TODAY SHOW/NBC

Savannah Guthrie got emotional during the June 8 broadcast of 'Today' while reflecting on her return to the anchor desk.

Recently, during the fourth hour of Today on Monday, June 8, viewers got a rare and candid glimpse into how Savannah has been holding up since returning to the anchor desk as she navigates the ongoing search.

At one point during the hour, the longtime morning show personality got emotional as she reflected on what it has been like to come back to work.

"It's really hard to come back," said Savannah. "I've been trying so hard to hold it together, and I promise I will."

'It's Not Easy'

Image of Savannah Guthrie assured viewers she has never stopped thinking about her missing mother, despite showing up to work each day.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie assured viewers she has never stopped thinking about her missing mother, despite showing up to work each day.

Fighting back tears, she went on to offer some perspective on how she has been managing day-to-day.

"I'm happy to be back," she continued. "It's like the two hours of my day — it's not that I'm not thinking about it, because I am — but it's something to do. It brings me a lot of joy to be with everybody. But no, it's not easy."

She also addressed what many viewers at home may have been silently wondering as they watched her power through each broadcast.

"I know maybe people wonder like, 'What's going on? How is she able to do that job? Is she not thinking about it, did she forget?'" Savannah continued. "No, never. Never."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.