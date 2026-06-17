Where Is Savannah Guthrie? TV Star's Absence From 'Today' Explained Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance

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Savannah Guthrie was missing from her usual seat at the Today show desk Wednesday, June 17, leaving viewers wondering what kept the co-anchor away. The absence comes as the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, now enters its fifth month with no suspect publicly identified. At the start of Wednesday's episode, co-star Craig Melvin explained to viewers that Savannah, 54, had stepped away for a work assignment and would not be returning for the rest of the show.

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Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie has been a fixture on NBC's 'Today' show for nearly two decades.

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Filling in at the desk was Sheinelle Jones, a familiar face best known for co-hosting the show's fourth hour with Jenna Bush Hager. Guthrie's absence comes just months after she returned to the popular television show in April following an approximately 8-week-long hiatus amid her mother's mysterious disappearance.

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Still No Answers

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie stepped away from the 'Today' show for two months following the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, who remains missing with no suspect publicly identified.

Missing for over 100 days, Nancy was last seen on the evening of January 31, after being dropped off at her home in Tucson, Ariz., following a dinner with family. She was reported missing the following day around noon when she failed to arrive at a friend's house as expected. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said investigators believe she was taken against her will, but officials have not publicly identified a suspect or shared a clear motive.

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Holding It Together

Source: TODAY SHOW/NBC Savannah Guthrie got emotional during the June 8 broadcast of 'Today' while reflecting on her return to the anchor desk.

Recently, during the fourth hour of Today on Monday, June 8, viewers got a rare and candid glimpse into how Savannah has been holding up since returning to the anchor desk as she navigates the ongoing search. At one point during the hour, the longtime morning show personality got emotional as she reflected on what it has been like to come back to work. "It's really hard to come back," said Savannah. "I've been trying so hard to hold it together, and I promise I will."

'It's Not Easy'

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie assured viewers she has never stopped thinking about her missing mother, despite showing up to work each day.