Where Is Savannah Guthrie? TV Star's Absence From 'Today' Explained Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance
June 17 2026, Published 2:06 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie was missing from her usual seat at the Today show desk Wednesday, June 17, leaving viewers wondering what kept the co-anchor away.
The absence comes as the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, now enters its fifth month with no suspect publicly identified.
At the start of Wednesday's episode, co-star Craig Melvin explained to viewers that Savannah, 54, had stepped away for a work assignment and would not be returning for the rest of the show.
Filling in at the desk was Sheinelle Jones, a familiar face best known for co-hosting the show's fourth hour with Jenna Bush Hager.
Guthrie's absence comes just months after she returned to the popular television show in April following an approximately 8-week-long hiatus amid her mother's mysterious disappearance.
Still No Answers
Missing for over 100 days, Nancy was last seen on the evening of January 31, after being dropped off at her home in Tucson, Ariz., following a dinner with family. She was reported missing the following day around noon when she failed to arrive at a friend's house as expected.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said investigators believe she was taken against her will, but officials have not publicly identified a suspect or shared a clear motive.
- Savannah Guthrie Abruptly Leaves 'Today' Show as Search for Her Missing Mom Continues
- Savannah Guthrie Has Been 'Getting Emotional During Commercial Breaks' as Her Mom Nancy Remains Missing
- 'It's Good to Be Home': Savannah Guthrie Makes Emotional Return to 'Today' 2 Months After Mom Nancy's Disappearance
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Holding It Together
Recently, during the fourth hour of Today on Monday, June 8, viewers got a rare and candid glimpse into how Savannah has been holding up since returning to the anchor desk as she navigates the ongoing search.
At one point during the hour, the longtime morning show personality got emotional as she reflected on what it has been like to come back to work.
"It's really hard to come back," said Savannah. "I've been trying so hard to hold it together, and I promise I will."
'It's Not Easy'
Fighting back tears, she went on to offer some perspective on how she has been managing day-to-day.
"I'm happy to be back," she continued. "It's like the two hours of my day — it's not that I'm not thinking about it, because I am — but it's something to do. It brings me a lot of joy to be with everybody. But no, it's not easy."
She also addressed what many viewers at home may have been silently wondering as they watched her power through each broadcast.
"I know maybe people wonder like, 'What's going on? How is she able to do that job? Is she not thinking about it, did she forget?'" Savannah continued. "No, never. Never."