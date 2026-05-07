TRUE CRIME NEWS Savannah Guthrie Returns to 'Today' Show After Abruptly Leaving Amid Mom's Disappearance Source: @Today/Youtube Savannah Guthrie didn't address her missing mother Nancy after an abrupt departure from the 'Today' show set on Wednesday. Lesley Abravanel May 7 2026, Published 2:48 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Savannah Guthrie returned to the Today show on Thursday, May 7, following an abrupt mid-broadcast departure the previous morning. On Wednesday, she left approximately 90 minutes into the live show without an on-air explanation, leading co-anchor Craig Melvin to inform viewers she "had to leave a little early" but would return the next day. While her sudden exit sparked public concern, a source indicated it was for a private appointment and unrelated to the investigation into her mother's disappearance. Upon her return on Thursday, Savannah did not address her absence directly; instead, she participated in regular segments, such as a discussion of the Legally Blonde prequel series.

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Source: @Today/Youtube Savannah Guthrie left the show on May 6.

Close case watchers, including former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer, said Savannah’s Wednesday exit sparked hope that there was a development in the baffling, months-long case of her missing mother. The star's mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since February 1, after a suspected abduction from her home in Catalina Foothills, Ariz. Authorities discovered blood and signs of forced entry at her residence. Security footage also captured an armed, masked individual tampering with her doorbell camera the morning she vanished.

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Source: @Today/Youtube The case remains active and unsolved.

The case remains active and unsolved, with no official suspects named as of early May. The FBI recently faced criticism from Director Kash Patel regarding the initial handling of the investigation by local authorities. Savannah previously took a two-month hiatus to assist in the search, returning to the Today anchor desk on April 6. “I wake up every night in the middle of the night," Savannah told her former co-anchor Hoda Kotb in a March interview, "and in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought."

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Source: NBC Savannah and her family last issued a joint statement to KVOA News 4 Tucson in March.

Savannah and her family last issued a joint statement to KVOA News 4 Tucson in March, saying, "We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case — please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations, or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance.” "We miss our mom with every breath and we cannot be in peace until she is home,” they said. “We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest. Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing."

Source: MEGA The alleged kidnapper might not be alive anymore.