Savannah Guthrie Is 'Paying Whatever It Takes' to Find Her Missing Mom, Source Reveals
May 27 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie has hired a specialized private team to spearhead the search for her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was abducted from her Arizona home.
According to reports, the Today Show co-host is "paying whatever it takes" to circumvent procedural delays in law enforcement and keep the high-profile investigation active.
Frustrated by a slowing official investigation, Savannah has allegedly self-funded an elite private task force.
Inside Savannah Guthrie's New Plan
The unit comprises private detectives, former federal agents and security specialists.
They are working around the clock to independently vet tips, analyze digital media and pursue active leads.
Sources close to the family stated money is no object and that she will continue paying for any resources necessary to bring her mother home.
Savannah Guthrie 'Refuses to Rely Solely on Law Enforcement'
According to a new report from gossip columnist Rob Shuter's “Naughty But Nice” Substack, Savannah, 54, doesn’t care what it costs to bring the case to a resolution.
“Savannah is paying whatever it takes to keep this search active,” a source told Shuter on Tuesday, May 26. “She refuses to rely solely on law enforcement.”
“Money doesn’t matter to her right now. This is about finding her mother,” sources told Shuter. “If more investigators, more security, or more resources help, she’ll keep paying for them.”
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The TV Star Believes Her Missing Mom Can Be Found
As Nancy’s disappearance continues into its fourth month, Savannah is taking things into her own hands as the case has seemed to stall, despite experts insisting that the suspect’s name may be buried deep in the tranche of 50,000 tips received by the Pima County Sheriff’s office and the FBI.
“She expected urgency and direct communication. Instead, she feels the investigation became distant and procedural,” the source told Shuter.
While case observers, including Nancy Grace, are confident the baffling disappearance will be solved, Savannah isn’t wasting any time — or money — waiting.
“She still believes her mom can be found. That’s why the private investigators are still working every single day,” Shuter’s source said.
The FBI Is Handling the Investigation
Former FBI agents have outlined leading possibilities behind the abduction. Speculation focuses on a sophisticated, researched scheme targeting Savannah’s wealth, though investigators also are looking into whether a standard home burglary went wrong.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has ceased direct communications with the Guthrie family. The FBI has officially stepped in to handle all direct family liaison responsibilities.
Adding complexity to the case, local Arizona officials are currently trying to remove Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos from office over allegations of lying under oath in an entirely unrelated lawsuit.