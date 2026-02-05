'Bring Her Home': Savannah Guthrie Breaks Down as She Addresses Mother Nancy's Potential Kidnappers in Emotional Video

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie broke down as she addressed the ongoing situation with her missing mom, Nancy Guthrie. "On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy," the Today star said in an Instagram post on Wednesday, February 4, four days after her mother was abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home. "We feel them, and we continue to believe that she feels them too," she continued, begging the kidnappers to "bring her home."

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie's mom is missing.

Savannah appeared alongside her brother and sister as she addressed the possibility that a ransom letter is out there. “She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without medicine; she needs it to survive. We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk,” the TV personality said.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie asked the kidnappers to 'reach out to us.'

She continued, “However, we live in a world where voices and images and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie said they will 'not rest' until they find her mother.

Savannah ended the video with a message to her mother. “Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter, Nancy. We believe, and know, that even in this valley, He is with you. Everyone is looking for you, mommy, everywhere. We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again. We speak to you every moment and we pray without ceasing and we rejoice in advance for the day we hold you in our arms again. We love you mom,” she said.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The police think the star's mom is still alive.