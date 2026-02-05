'Bring Her Home': Savannah Guthrie Breaks Down as She Addresses Mother Nancy's Potential Kidnappers in Emotional Video
Feb. 4 2026, Published 9:02 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie broke down as she addressed the ongoing situation with her missing mom, Nancy Guthrie.
"On behalf of our family, we want to thank all of you for the prayers for our beloved mom, Nancy," the Today star said in an Instagram post on Wednesday, February 4, four days after her mother was abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home.
"We feel them, and we continue to believe that she feels them too," she continued, begging the kidnappers to "bring her home."
Savannah appeared alongside her brother and sister as she addressed the possibility that a ransom letter is out there.
“She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without medicine; she needs it to survive. We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk,” the TV personality said.
She continued, “However, we live in a world where voices and images and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”
Savannah ended the video with a message to her mother.
“Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter, Nancy. We believe, and know, that even in this valley, He is with you. Everyone is looking for you, mommy, everywhere. We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again. We speak to you every moment and we pray without ceasing and we rejoice in advance for the day we hold you in our arms again. We love you mom,” she said.
As OK! previously reported, Nancy might have been abducted in her home.
Pima County Sheriff's Department remains optimistic in the search for Nancy.
“We have nothing else to go on but the belief that she is here,” Sheriff Chris Nanos said during a Today show appearance on Wednesday, February 4. “She’s present. She’s alive, and we want to save her.”
The sheriff confirmed that his department, alongside the FBI, were sifting through "hundreds" of "critical" leads in the search for Nancy, who was last seen on January 31.
Hours earlier, the sheriff dismissed earlier reports that Savannah's brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, who is married to her sister Annie Guthrie, was identified as a possible suspect.
“At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement posted via Facebook. “Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie. Detectives are working closely with the Guthrie family. While we appreciate the public’s concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation. No suspect or person of interest has been identified at this time.”