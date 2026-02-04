Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Abduction: FBI Now Involved in Searching for Nancy Guthrie, 84, Amid 4-Day Disappearance

Article continues below advertisement

The disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, is now being handled by the FBI in addition to detectives in the sheriff's office. NBC News shared the update on Wednesday, February 4, and also revealed Donald Trump personally called the Today star to "assure the Guthrie family that every resource was available as needed." In addition, the president offered "words of support for her and her family as they search for her mother."

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The FBI is now involved in the search for Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, who was reported missing on Sunday, January 31.

As OK! reported, Nancy was last seen on Saturday, January 30. Authorities believe she was abducted from her bed inside her Tucson, Ariz., home, as there were signs of forced entry. They also found blood at the front door, leading them to declare the home a crime scene.

Do Authorities Have a Person of Interest?

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Authorities denied reports that Savannah Guthrie's brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni was a person of interest.

On Tuesday, February 3, TMZ revealed they received a "ransom note" in an email from the alleged kidnappers, who demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin. Authorities have yet to disclose whether or not they believe the letter is legitimate. Later that day, NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield claimed on her "Drop Dead Serious" podcast that Savannah’s brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni was identified as a person of interest — however, police soon shut down the allegation, noting they have "not identified a suspect or person of interest." "Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie," the statement explained. "Detectives are working closely with Guthrie's family. While we appreciate the public's concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation."

Savannah Guthrie's Sister Was Last to See Their Mom

Source: Nathan Congleton/nbc Nancy Guthrie's daughter Annie was the last to see the 84-year-old.

Ashleigh's claims stemmed from a report she received that investigators towed the car of Tommaso's wife and Savannah's sister, Annie Guthrie. Annie was the last person to see her mother, according to the sheriff, who said Annie didn't notice any "red flags" about her mom while they went out for dinner. "We have a start point. The family took her home from dinner at about 9:30 to 9:45 [p.m.]" on January 30," he told a news outlet. "So we would back that up to even say 9 or 8:30 p.m. to start looking."

Source: pima county sheriffs department Nancy Guthrie's home was declared a crime scene after authorities found blood and signs of forced entry.