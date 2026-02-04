Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Abduction: FBI Now Involved in Searching for Nancy Guthrie, 84, Amid 4-Day Disappearance
Feb. 4 2026, Published 6:11 p.m. ET
The disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, is now being handled by the FBI in addition to detectives in the sheriff's office.
NBC News shared the update on Wednesday, February 4, and also revealed Donald Trump personally called the Today star to "assure the Guthrie family that every resource was available as needed."
In addition, the president offered "words of support for her and her family as they search for her mother."
What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?
As OK! reported, Nancy was last seen on Saturday, January 30. Authorities believe she was abducted from her bed inside her Tucson, Ariz., home, as there were signs of forced entry. They also found blood at the front door, leading them to declare the home a crime scene.
Do Authorities Have a Person of Interest?
On Tuesday, February 3, TMZ revealed they received a "ransom note" in an email from the alleged kidnappers, who demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin. Authorities have yet to disclose whether or not they believe the letter is legitimate.
Later that day, NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield claimed on her "Drop Dead Serious" podcast that Savannah’s brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni was identified as a person of interest — however, police soon shut down the allegation, noting they have "not identified a suspect or person of interest."
"Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie," the statement explained. "Detectives are working closely with Guthrie's family. While we appreciate the public's concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation."
Savannah Guthrie's Sister Was Last to See Their Mom
Ashleigh's claims stemmed from a report she received that investigators towed the car of Tommaso's wife and Savannah's sister, Annie Guthrie.
Annie was the last person to see her mother, according to the sheriff, who said Annie didn't notice any "red flags" about her mom while they went out for dinner.
"We have a start point. The family took her home from dinner at about 9:30 to 9:45 [p.m.]" on January 30," he told a news outlet. "So we would back that up to even say 9 or 8:30 p.m. to start looking."
He also noted that Savannah didn't "raise any concerns" about her mother's health prior to her disappearance, though her mom takes daily medication.
While Nancy is in good shape cognitively, she "is not of good physical health, and so naturally that’s a great concern," the officer stated. It was revealed Nancy has a pacemaker, but it stopped synching to her Apple Watch at around 2 a.m. on January 31.
On February 2, Savannah shared a message on Instagram, asking people to pray for her mother's safe return.
"We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him. Please Pray," she wrote. "Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment."