Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Co-Hosts and Archbishop of New York Pray On-Air for Her Mother's Safe Return as Search Enters Week 3

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: today The 'Today' stars and Archbishop of New York Ronald Hicks prayed on-air for Nancy Guthrie's return.

"It’s heartbreaking. It’s hard to watch," the archbishop expressed. "I want to just extend my absolute support, and especially my prayers. Not only my own prayers, but she has a community of people who are praying for her and for her mom and for the entire family." "Let’s just take a moment to put ourselves in the presence of God and ask God with his light and his grace and his mercy and his goodness — just be with Savannah, with this entire situation, be with her mom," he continued as he led a prayer.

Article continues below advertisement

'Today' Star Pray On-Air

Archbishop Ronald Hicks joined the TODAY family in praying for Savannah’s mother. https://t.co/yS63IqUB7I — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 17, 2026 Source: @todayshow/x Savannah Guthrie previously asked fans to pray for her family.

"Bring hope, peace, some resolution to all of this, and let her know of the great love and support and prayers that surround her," he concluded. "In your name, we ask. Amen." Though Hoda left Today in January 2025, she's been filling in for her pal Savannah, who has taken a leave of absence after her mom was reported missing on February 1.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to Savannah Guthrie's Mom?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

It's believed Nancy was taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home in the early morning hours of February 1. Authorities recovered doorbell camera footage that showed a masked man tinkering with the device before disabling it. Though they haven't been able to identify the suspect, they found a glove in the area that contained the same DNA found inside Nancy's home. Drops of Nancy's blood were also found at her front door.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Authorities are searching for the masked man who disabled Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera the day she vanished.

Authorities have cleared all of Nancy's relatives as suspects and still do not have a person of interest. As OK! reported, the alleged kidnapper sent a ransom note demanding $6 million in Bitcoin for Nancy's return, and though Savannah and her two siblings said they would pay if they receive proof their mom is alive, a deal was never made.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Guthrie Pleads for Her Mom's Return

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram An emotional Savannah Guthrie told her mom's abductors 'it's never too late' to 'do the right thing.'