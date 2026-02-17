Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Co-Hosts and Archbishop of New York Pray On-Air for Her Mother's Safe Return as Search Enters Week 3
Feb. 17 2026, Published 1:52 p.m. ET
The co-hosts of Today took a moment on-air to pray for the safe return of their costar Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy Guthrie.
On Tuesday, February 17, Hoda Kotb, Carson Daly and Craig Melvin talked with the new Archbishop of New York, Ronald Hicks, who tried to offer comfort to those struggling with the situation.
"It’s heartbreaking. It’s hard to watch," the archbishop expressed. "I want to just extend my absolute support, and especially my prayers. Not only my own prayers, but she has a community of people who are praying for her and for her mom and for the entire family."
"Let’s just take a moment to put ourselves in the presence of God and ask God with his light and his grace and his mercy and his goodness — just be with Savannah, with this entire situation, be with her mom," he continued as he led a prayer.
'Today' Star Pray On-Air
"Bring hope, peace, some resolution to all of this, and let her know of the great love and support and prayers that surround her," he concluded. "In your name, we ask. Amen."
Though Hoda left Today in January 2025, she's been filling in for her pal Savannah, who has taken a leave of absence after her mom was reported missing on February 1.
What Happened to Savannah Guthrie's Mom?
It's believed Nancy was taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home in the early morning hours of February 1.
Authorities recovered doorbell camera footage that showed a masked man tinkering with the device before disabling it. Though they haven't been able to identify the suspect, they found a glove in the area that contained the same DNA found inside Nancy's home.
Drops of Nancy's blood were also found at her front door.
Authorities have cleared all of Nancy's relatives as suspects and still do not have a person of interest.
As OK! reported, the alleged kidnapper sent a ransom note demanding $6 million in Bitcoin for Nancy's return, and though Savannah and her two siblings said they would pay if they receive proof their mom is alive, a deal was never made.
Savannah Guthrie Pleads for Her Mom's Return
The state of Nancy's well-being remains unknown, though it was revealed the 84-year-old has a pacemaker and takes essential daily medication.
Despite that, Savannah believes her mother is still alive, and she has repeatedly pleaded for the abductors to let her mom go.
"I wanted to come on, and it’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope, and we still believe," the TV star said in a February 15 Instagram video. "I wanted to say to whoever has her, or knows where she is, it’s never too late, and you’re not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing. We are here, and we believe. We believe in the essential goodness of every human being … it’s never too late."