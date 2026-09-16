Savannah Guthrie Reveals Lady Gaga Predicted Her Daughter's Gender With 'Psychic Message in Utero'

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Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie recalled Lady Gaga’s 'psychic message in utero' about daughter Vale.

The story dates back to Guthrie’s 2014 interview with Lady Gaga. "When I was pregnant with Vale and we didn’t find out if it was a boy or a girl, Lady Gaga came on and she said, 'I think you’re having a girl,'" Guthrie recounted. But this made Guthrie curious about the "Shallow" singer's certainty. "And I said, 'Really? How do you know?'" she said.

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Lady Gaga Shared a Message With Savannah Guthrie

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie revisited Lady Gaga’s prediction about her daughter Vale.

The "Poker Face" singer's response added another layer to the story. "She said, 'She told me,'" Guthrie gushed. "Isn't that cute?" The prediction came true later that year when Guthrie welcomed Vale with her husband, Mike Feldman. The couple also welcomed their son, Charley, in 2016. Bush Hager, who serves as Vale's godmother, was surprised by the revelation. "What?!" she exclaimed. "Vale and Lady Gaga had a connection?"

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Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie opened up about the joy of motherhood during a 2024 interview with 'People.'

Guthrie also reflected on motherhood in a February 2024 interview with People. "I’ll never get over it," she said of being a mom. "I got to have babies long past the time that anyone would really be hopeful, [and] I had long given up hope," she added. Guthrie welcomed Vale at age 42 and Charley at age 44.

Lady Gaga Welcomes Her First Child

Source: MEGA Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky welcomed their first childe and were seen with their newborn.