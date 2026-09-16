Savannah Guthrie Reveals Lady Gaga Predicted Her Daughter's Gender With 'Psychic Message in Utero'
Sept. 16 2026, Updated 5:15 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie revealed that Lady Gaga shared an unexpected connection with her daughter Vale before she was born.
"I know," she said. "They had a psychic message in utero."
The Today anchor recalled the surprising moment while discussing the "Die With A Smile" singer's recent transition into motherhood with fellow host Jenna Bush Hager on Monday, September 14.
The story dates back to Guthrie’s 2014 interview with Lady Gaga.
"When I was pregnant with Vale and we didn’t find out if it was a boy or a girl, Lady Gaga came on and she said, 'I think you’re having a girl,'" Guthrie recounted.
But this made Guthrie curious about the "Shallow" singer's certainty.
"And I said, 'Really? How do you know?'" she said.
Lady Gaga Shared a Message With Savannah Guthrie
The "Poker Face" singer's response added another layer to the story.
"She said, 'She told me,'" Guthrie gushed. "Isn't that cute?"
The prediction came true later that year when Guthrie welcomed Vale with her husband, Mike Feldman.
The couple also welcomed their son, Charley, in 2016.
Bush Hager, who serves as Vale's godmother, was surprised by the revelation.
"What?!" she exclaimed. "Vale and Lady Gaga had a connection?"
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Guthrie also reflected on motherhood in a February 2024 interview with People.
"I’ll never get over it," she said of being a mom.
"I got to have babies long past the time that anyone would really be hopeful, [and] I had long given up hope," she added.
Guthrie welcomed Vale at age 42 and Charley at age 44.
Lady Gaga Welcomes Her First Child
The story came as "Just Dance" singer and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, entered a new chapter as parents.
Entertainment Weekly reported on Friday, September 11, that the couple welcomed their first child earlier this year.
Details, including the baby’s s-- and date of birth, were not immediately available, and Lady Gaga and Polansky have not publicly shared more about their newborn.
Photos published by Page Six on September 11 showed Lady Gaga and Polansky out with their baby.
A source also told People on Saturday, September 12, that the couple appeared happy in their new roles as parents.
"Both beam when they talk about being parents," the source said, adding that the couple "both took time off of work this summer to be with baby" and that Polansky "seems lighter, happier" since the arrival.
"I would like to do many things," the "Bad Romance" singer said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
"All of these things are open. But what I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope," she continued.