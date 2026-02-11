or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Case: Man Released After Being Detained, Declares He's 'Innocent'

split of Savannah Guthrie, potential suspect.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; NBC

A man has been released after he was detained in connection to the kidnapping of Savannah Guthrie's missing mom, Nancy Guthrie.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 11 2026, Published 7:57 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A man has been released after he was detained by police in connection with the case of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today star Savannah Guthrie.

On Tuesday, February 10, the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that authorities "detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson" in Arizona earlier that day.

They later shared, "Investigators have completed their search of a property in Rio Rico. Nancy Guthrie investigation is ongoing. No further details at this time."

Article continues below advertisement

A Man Has Been Released in Connection With the Case of Nancy Guthrie

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @AFGutierrez/X

A man has been released in connection with the case.

According to CBS News, the man, who only wants to be identified as Carlos, said he was detained after a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, February 11, he spoke to reporters outside his home in Rio Rico, Ariz., saying, "I didn't do anything ... I'm innocent," a video posted on X by CBS reporter Andres Gutierrez showed.

Article continues below advertisement

image of The man claimed he's innocent.
Source: NBC

The man claimed he's innocent.

He also claimed he doesn't know who Savannah or Nancy is, according to the clip.

As OK! previously reported, Nancy was last seen on January 31 and was declared missing the next day.

Since then, authorities have been looking for her, with Sheriff Chris Nanos saying: "We do believe that Nancy was taken from her home against her will, and that's where we're at."

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Savannah Guthrie's mom was last seen on January 31.
Source: mega

Savannah Guthrie's mom was last seen on January 31.

On the same night of February 10, TMZ's Harvey Levin revealed there was activity in the Bitcoin count named in a ransom letter received by his media outlet.

"We've seen activity for the first time in the Bitcoin account listed in the first ransom note which was sent to us here at TMZ, and also to 2 TV stations in Tucson. For various reasons, we are not going to reveal the amount, but the activity happened in the last 25 minutes," TMZ wrote.

Tucson ABC affiliate KGUN 9 News later reported the payment was $300.

image of Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have posted several videos related to the case.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have posted several videos related to the case.

Earlier that day — after footage of the potential suspect was released — the TV star spoke out about the current situation.

"We believe she is still alive. Bring her home," Savannah, 54, wrote on Instagram alongside the new photos.

"Just want to say first of all, thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt because we believe that somehow, someway she is feeling these prayers," she added. "We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.