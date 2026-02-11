Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Case: Man Released After Being Detained, Declares He's 'Innocent'
Feb. 11 2026, Published 7:57 a.m. ET
A man has been released after he was detained by police in connection with the case of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today star Savannah Guthrie.
On Tuesday, February 10, the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that authorities "detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson" in Arizona earlier that day.
They later shared, "Investigators have completed their search of a property in Rio Rico. Nancy Guthrie investigation is ongoing. No further details at this time."
A Man Has Been Released in Connection With the Case of Nancy Guthrie
According to CBS News, the man, who only wants to be identified as Carlos, said he was detained after a traffic stop.
On Wednesday, February 11, he spoke to reporters outside his home in Rio Rico, Ariz., saying, "I didn't do anything ... I'm innocent," a video posted on X by CBS reporter Andres Gutierrez showed.
He also claimed he doesn't know who Savannah or Nancy is, according to the clip.
As OK! previously reported, Nancy was last seen on January 31 and was declared missing the next day.
Since then, authorities have been looking for her, with Sheriff Chris Nanos saying: "We do believe that Nancy was taken from her home against her will, and that's where we're at."
On the same night of February 10, TMZ's Harvey Levin revealed there was activity in the Bitcoin count named in a ransom letter received by his media outlet.
"We've seen activity for the first time in the Bitcoin account listed in the first ransom note which was sent to us here at TMZ, and also to 2 TV stations in Tucson. For various reasons, we are not going to reveal the amount, but the activity happened in the last 25 minutes," TMZ wrote.
Tucson ABC affiliate KGUN 9 News later reported the payment was $300.
Earlier that day — after footage of the potential suspect was released — the TV star spoke out about the current situation.
"We believe she is still alive. Bring her home," Savannah, 54, wrote on Instagram alongside the new photos.
"Just want to say first of all, thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt because we believe that somehow, someway she is feeling these prayers," she added. "We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help."