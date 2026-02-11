Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Case: Man Released After Being Detained, Declares He's 'Innocent'

Article continues below advertisement

A man has been released after he was detained by police in connection with the case of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today star Savannah Guthrie. On Tuesday, February 10, the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that authorities "detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson" in Arizona earlier that day. They later shared, "Investigators have completed their search of a property in Rio Rico. Nancy Guthrie investigation is ongoing. No further details at this time."

A Man Has Been Released in Connection With the Case of Nancy Guthrie

This is Carlos who says he was pulled over by police and was accused of kidnapping #NancyGuthrie.



They have released him.



We just spoke with him outside his house in Rio Rico Arizona



⁦@CBSNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/BmsR2q5jBl — Andres Gutierrez (@AFGutierrez) February 11, 2026 Source: @AFGutierrez/X A man has been released in connection with the case.

According to CBS News, the man, who only wants to be identified as Carlos, said he was detained after a traffic stop. On Wednesday, February 11, he spoke to reporters outside his home in Rio Rico, Ariz., saying, "I didn't do anything ... I'm innocent," a video posted on X by CBS reporter Andres Gutierrez showed.

Source: NBC The man claimed he's innocent.

He also claimed he doesn't know who Savannah or Nancy is, according to the clip. As OK! previously reported, Nancy was last seen on January 31 and was declared missing the next day. Since then, authorities have been looking for her, with Sheriff Chris Nanos saying: "We do believe that Nancy was taken from her home against her will, and that's where we're at."

Source: mega Savannah Guthrie's mom was last seen on January 31.

On the same night of February 10, TMZ's Harvey Levin revealed there was activity in the Bitcoin count named in a ransom letter received by his media outlet. "We've seen activity for the first time in the Bitcoin account listed in the first ransom note which was sent to us here at TMZ, and also to 2 TV stations in Tucson. For various reasons, we are not going to reveal the amount, but the activity happened in the last 25 minutes," TMZ wrote. Tucson ABC affiliate KGUN 9 News later reported the payment was $300.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have posted several videos related to the case.