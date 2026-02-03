or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Savannah Guthrie's Mother Nancy Was 'Taken' From Her Home 'Against Her Will,' Police Confirm as Ransom Motive Has Not Been 'Ruled Out'

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Gutherie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was 'taken' from her home 'against her will,' police confirmed during a press conference on February 3.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 3 2026, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Police confirmed Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her Arizona home in the case's latest chilling update.

"We do believe that Nancy was taken from her home against her will, and that's where we're at," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday, February 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie Was 'Taken' From Her Home

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of The FBI is currently pursuing 'hundreds of leads' in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.
Source: NBC

The FBI is currently pursuing 'hundreds of leads' in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

The sheriff said the department is currently pursuing "hundreds of leads" with the help of the FBI, who are assisting by "downloading and analyzing cell phones, obtaining cell tower information, conducting interviews" and providing additional investigative support.

"We are looking at this from every angle, but we need your help," he stated, adding, "Every lead and tip is important. We are aggressively pursuing and looking into every single one."

Article continues below advertisement

A Ransom Motive Hasn't Been 'Ruled Out'

Photo of Police haven't ruled out completely the possibility of a ransom motive.
Source: NBC

Police haven't ruled out completely the possibility of a ransom motive.

When asked about the motive for Nancy's abduction, the sheriff addressed the possibility of it being for ransom.

“We’ve not heard anything like that,” the officer told a news outlet on Monday, February 2. “I wish somebody would call us and say, ‘Hey,’ because that’s what the family wants. They just want her back. ‘Hey, no questions asked, call us where to come and get her, and we’ll do that.”

Though the sheriff agreed that no possibilites would be "ruled out," he said there was "nothing to indicate" that there was a demand for ransom money.

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen January 31

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

Nancy was last seen in her Catalina Foothills home around 9:30 p.m. on January 31.

The 84-year-old woman was reported missing on Sunday, February 1, with the sheriff announcing that her disappearance was being investigated as a potential crime after finding "concerning evidence."

"We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help," Chris revealed. "This community has always stepped up to help up solve some pretty tough crimes. I am looking for that again."

The sheriff said that Nancy had "no cognitive issues," but was "limited in mobility," causing police to believe that she "did not leave on her own."

Blood Was Found in Nancy Guthrie's Home

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie has been absent from 'Today' show filming amid the disappearance of her mother.

One day later, it was revealed that blood was found in Nancy's home, along with signs of forced entry, one of the first publicly known signs that led authorities to believe she may have been abducted from her bed.

"We took some samples that we hope would have profile of a DNA, profile that gives us some identification as to what we’re looking at," the sheriff revealed on Tuesday, February 3. "We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving."

Authorities have been employing the use of airplanes, drones, helicopters and search-and-rescue dogs on loan from Border Patrol in the search of the Today show host's missing mother.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.