Savannah Guthrie's Mother Nancy Was 'Taken' From Her Home 'Against Her Will,' Police Confirm as Ransom Motive Has Not Been 'Ruled Out'

Police confirmed Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her Arizona home in the case's latest chilling update. "We do believe that Nancy was taken from her home against her will, and that's where we're at," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday, February 3.

Nancy Guthrie Was 'Taken' From Her Home

Source: NBC The FBI is currently pursuing 'hundreds of leads' in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

The sheriff said the department is currently pursuing "hundreds of leads" with the help of the FBI, who are assisting by "downloading and analyzing cell phones, obtaining cell tower information, conducting interviews" and providing additional investigative support. "We are looking at this from every angle, but we need your help," he stated, adding, "Every lead and tip is important. We are aggressively pursuing and looking into every single one."

A Ransom Motive Hasn't Been 'Ruled Out'

Source: NBC Police haven't ruled out completely the possibility of a ransom motive.

When asked about the motive for Nancy's abduction, the sheriff addressed the possibility of it being for ransom. “We’ve not heard anything like that,” the officer told a news outlet on Monday, February 2. “I wish somebody would call us and say, ‘Hey,’ because that’s what the family wants. They just want her back. ‘Hey, no questions asked, call us where to come and get her, and we’ll do that.” Though the sheriff agreed that no possibilites would be "ruled out," he said there was "nothing to indicate" that there was a demand for ransom money.

Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen January 31

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

Nancy was last seen in her Catalina Foothills home around 9:30 p.m. on January 31. The 84-year-old woman was reported missing on Sunday, February 1, with the sheriff announcing that her disappearance was being investigated as a potential crime after finding "concerning evidence." "We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do, in fact, have a crime scene, that we do, in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help," Chris revealed. "This community has always stepped up to help up solve some pretty tough crimes. I am looking for that again." The sheriff said that Nancy had "no cognitive issues," but was "limited in mobility," causing police to believe that she "did not leave on her own."

Blood Was Found in Nancy Guthrie's Home

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie has been absent from 'Today' show filming amid the disappearance of her mother.