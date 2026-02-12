'A Huge Break in the Case': Retired Phoenix Sergeant Says New 'Clues' Could Help Find Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy

Article continues below advertisement

The search for Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother, Nancy, may have taken a major turn. Troy Hillman, a retired Phoenix police sergeant who lives about two hours from Tucson, where the 84-year-old victim resides, said newly released footage from Nancy’s Nest doorbell camera could be a critical development in the investigation.

“Overall, it’s a huge break in the case,” the former officer told a news outlet.

Source: MEGA New doorbell footage may help solve Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

According to Troy, the images — which include six black-and-white photos and three short video clips released by the FBI — contain far more detail than people may realize at first glance. The footage showed a possible suspect approaching the residence the night Nancy disappeared. The individual appears to be wearing a mask, black gloves and a backpack. “You’ve got a lot of clues just baked in these, what seems to be a short amount of video,” Troy explained. He then broke down what investigators could potentially pull from the footage. “They can kind of get biometrics on the facial features,” he said. “There’s just a ton of information, the backpack, the way he wore his gun, what type of holster it is, what type of gun it was. The type of gloves he had on.”

Source: MEGA Police found a black glove near her property.

Authorities also revealed that a black glove — similar to the one the suspected kidnapper may have worn — was found near Nancy's Tucson property. The glove is believed to be insulated and has been collected for forensic testing. Troy noted that law enforcement is likely counting on the public to help connect the dots. Since February 1, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has received nearly 18,000 calls to its tip line. In just the last 24 hours alone, they received 4,000 calls, according to an update shared on Wednesday, February 11.

“You can kind of assess all those things [in the footage] and then begin to kind of put those out and then you’re gonna get input from the community,” the Chasing Down the Zombie Hunter author said. “Someone’s gonna say, ‘Oh, I know that guy’ or ‘Joe wears that particular jacket, and he fits the make and description of that particular person.’ So, it’s just a huge, huge break.”

Source: MEGA The FBI released new photos and video clips relating to the case.

Still, he made it clear the case is far from closed. “It doesn’t mean it’s solved,” Troy clarified. “It doesn’t mean Nancy’s home safe, but it means it’s a break in the case.”

Nancy was first reported missing on February 1 after friends noticed she did not appear in her regular Sunday church livestream. Soon after, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced the disappearance was being investigated as a crime scene due to "concerning evidence" found at her home.

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The case is still under investigation.