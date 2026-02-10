Savannah Guthrie's Mom's Abduction Has FBI 'Operating a 24-Hour Command Post' to Find Nancy Guthrie as Search Enters Second Week
Feb. 10 2026, Published 2:23 p.m. ET
The FBI didn't have any fresh information to reveal when they shared an update on the case of Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since Sunday, February 1.
"For more than a week, FBI agents, analysts and professional staff have worked around the clock to reunite Nancy Guthrie with her family," a spokesperson for the organization stated.
The FBI Speaks Out
While the Guthries posted a video to say they would pay the abductor's $6 million in Bitcoin ransom request, the FBI "is not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers."
"Additional personnel from FBI field offices across the nation continue to deploy to Tucson, Arizona," their messaged continued. "We are currently operating a 24-hour command post that includes crisis management experts, analytic support and investigative teams, but we still need the public's help."
Authorities Release Photos of Suspect
While there wasn't a person of interest identified when their statement was released, on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 10, authorities released a few images they were able to retrieve from Nancy's doorbell camera.
The black and white images show someone dressed in a ski face mask, coat, pants and gloves with a backpack strapped on. In videos, the suspect — who had a gun — tries to tamper with the Nest video doorbell while holding a handful of plants.
"Working with our partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance," local sheriff Chris Nanos stated.
In his own update, FBI Director Kash Patel explained authorities "have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors — including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems."
'We Believe She Is Still Alive'
After the photos released, Savannah shared them on her own Instagram page, captioning her post, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home."
"Anyone with information, [lease contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900," she added.
Despite Savannah's message, there has been no proof of life. While Nancy was in good shape mentally, it was noted that she has a pacemaker and requires daily medication for survival.