Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Case: Police Offering $50,000 Reward as 'No Suspects' or 'Persons of Interest' After 5 Days

Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, is still missing, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Thursday, February 5, as they announced there will be a $50,000 reward if the 84-year-old is found. On Thursday, February 5, FBI Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke told reporters that the reward is for information leading to the recovery of Nancy “and or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”

Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been taken from her home.

“The FBI has agents, analysts and professional staff employees working day and night with our partners at the sheriff’s department,” Janke said. “We have deployed additional intelligence and agents from our Phoenix office.”

There's no suspect or person of interest as of press time.

Sheriff Chris Nanos also said there is no movement on any suspects. “At this time, we have not identified a suspect or a person of interest in this case,” Chris said. “We are working our best to do that. To be clear: we have nobody of interest or any suspects that you would consider a prime suspect.”

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

As OK! previously reported, Nancy was last seen on January 31 at her Arizona home. The next day, the Pima County Sheriff's Office said authorities were treating it as a crime after finding "very concerning" evidence in her home. “I believe she was abducted,” Chris stated. “She didn’t walk from there. She didn’t go willingly.”

The TV host spoke out via Instagram on February 4.