Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Case: Police Offering $50,000 Reward as 'No Suspects' or 'Persons of Interest' After 5 Days

photo of Nancy and Savannah Guthrie.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, is still missing five days later.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 5 2026, Updated 1:58 p.m. ET

Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, is still missing, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Thursday, February 5, as they announced there will be a $50,000 reward if the 84-year-old is found.

On Thursday, February 5, FBI Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke told reporters that the reward is for information leading to the recovery of Nancy “and or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.”

image of Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been taken from her home.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been taken from her home.

“The FBI has agents, analysts and professional staff employees working day and night with our partners at the sheriff’s department,” Janke said. “We have deployed additional intelligence and agents from our Phoenix office.”

image of There's no suspect or person of interest as of press time.
Source: mega

There's no suspect or person of interest as of press time.

Sheriff Chris Nanos also said there is no movement on any suspects.

“At this time, we have not identified a suspect or a person of interest in this case,” Chris said. “We are working our best to do that. To be clear: we have nobody of interest or any suspects that you would consider a prime suspect.”

Savannah Guthrie

image of Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

As OK! previously reported, Nancy was last seen on January 31 at her Arizona home.

The next day, the Pima County Sheriff's Office said authorities were treating it as a crime after finding "very concerning" evidence in her home.

“I believe she was abducted,” Chris stated. “She didn’t walk from there. She didn’t go willingly.”

image of The TV host spoke out via Instagram on February 4.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The TV host spoke out via Instagram on February 4.

The TV host recently posted a video to Instagram on February 4, begging for answers.

“She’s 84 years old. Her health, her heart, is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive, and she needs it not to suffer,” she said. “We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen.”

She ended the video with a message to her mom.

“Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter, Nancy. We believe, and know, that even in this valley, He is with you. Everyone is looking for you, mommy, everywhere. We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again. We speak to you every moment and we pray without ceasing and we rejoice in advance for the day we hold you in our arms again. We love you mom,” she said.

