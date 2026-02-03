Savannah Guthrie's Mom Is in 'Danger' After 'Something Unusual' Took Place at Her House Before Disappearance, Arizona Sheriff Says

Article continues below advertisement

Arizona Sheriff Chris Nanos gave more insight into the mysterious disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy. Nancy, 84, has been missing since January 31, and the search for her is still ongoing as the investigation is now being looked into as a crime.

Article continues below advertisement

There's Still 'Hope' for Finding Nancy Guthrie

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie went missing on January 31.

Chris told Us Weekly on February 2 how Nancy is currently in danger after something weird went down in her home. “We don’t want anybody to lose hope,” the Pima County officer said. “But in the same sense, just as there’s hope, there’s also things that point to us that say, ‘This lady’s in danger.'”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Arizona Sheriff Chris Nanos gave more details about Savannah Guthrie's mom's vanishing.

“It does have to do with what was described to us about the scene,” he went on. “I’ve been doing this for 50 years. When something doesn’t sit well, it doesn’t sit well.” “Something unusual at that house occurred that made us go, ‘Wow … something’s wrong here. Something doesn’t fit,'" Chris explained, adding that search-and-rescue teams were sent out to find the Today show anchor's mom, as well as a homicide team. Chris noted that "rarely do we ever, ever call out homicide."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sheriff Chris Nanos Sent Out Search-and-Rescue Teams

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Chris Nanos revealed he called for his homicide team to help find Nancy.

"But this one came across with some information that was concerning to me, that I just thought, ‘We need to do this from two angles.’ I need to do the search-and-rescue team [and] do their mission. But I need to bring in my homicide team because there’s something that’s not right here. And I need them to start their criminal side of the investigation, and we’ll get together," the sheriff revealed. He added: “We really do hope it’s a search-and-rescue mission and we find her and she’s safe and sound. But we’d be foolish — it would be unjust if we didn’t look at what’s in front of us and go, ‘We need to act, and we have to.’”

Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen on January 31

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram When Nancy didn't show up for church on Sunday morning, her family got suspicious.