Savannah Guthrie's Mom Is in 'Danger' After 'Something Unusual' Took Place at Her House Before Disappearance, Arizona Sheriff Says

image of savannah Guthrie, inset of Nancy
Source: MEGA/@savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy is in danger after 'something unusual' went down at her Arizona home over the weekend.

Feb. 3 2026, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Arizona Sheriff Chris Nanos gave more insight into the mysterious disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy.

Nancy, 84, has been missing since January 31, and the search for her is still ongoing as the investigation is now being looked into as a crime.

There's Still 'Hope' for Finding Nancy Guthrie

image of savannah guthrie and Nancy
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie went missing on January 31.

Chris told Us Weekly on February 2 how Nancy is currently in danger after something weird went down in her home.

“We don’t want anybody to lose hope,” the Pima County officer said. “But in the same sense, just as there’s hope, there’s also things that point to us that say, ‘This lady’s in danger.'”

image of savannah guthrie
Source: MEGA

Arizona Sheriff Chris Nanos gave more details about Savannah Guthrie's mom's vanishing.

“It does have to do with what was described to us about the scene,” he went on. “I’ve been doing this for 50 years. When something doesn’t sit well, it doesn’t sit well.”

“Something unusual at that house occurred that made us go, ‘Wow … something’s wrong here. Something doesn’t fit,'" Chris explained, adding that search-and-rescue teams were sent out to find the Today show anchor's mom, as well as a homicide team.

Chris noted that "rarely do we ever, ever call out homicide."

savannah guthrie

Sheriff Chris Nanos Sent Out Search-and-Rescue Teams

image of Nancy
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Chris Nanos revealed he called for his homicide team to help find Nancy.

"But this one came across with some information that was concerning to me, that I just thought, ‘We need to do this from two angles.’ I need to do the search-and-rescue team [and] do their mission. But I need to bring in my homicide team because there’s something that’s not right here. And I need them to start their criminal side of the investigation, and we’ll get together," the sheriff revealed.

He added: “We really do hope it’s a search-and-rescue mission and we find her and she’s safe and sound. But we’d be foolish — it would be unjust if we didn’t look at what’s in front of us and go, ‘We need to act, and we have to.’”

Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen on January 31

image of savannah guthrie and Nancy
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

When Nancy didn't show up for church on Sunday morning, her family got suspicious.

Nancy was last seen at her home on Saturday evening, with Savannah's sister Annie being the final person to have contact with her before her vanishing. Nancy's neighbor also ran into her on Saturday morning as she was checking her mail and she seemed fine.

Authorities found blood in Nancy's home in Tucson, which have led to speculation that she could have been abducted from her bed. Her family grew worried when she didn't show up for church on Sunday morning and alerted the police.

While her belongings, such as her wallet, cellphone and car were all still present at the home, Nancy was nowhere to be found.

